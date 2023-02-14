CEC launches $30M in incentives for fast charging in disadvantaged, low-income and tribal communities

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 February 2023

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has launched a $30-million incentive project to bring fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to 30 counties in Eastern California, the Central Valley and the Central Coast. Applications are due by March 10.

The Golden State Priority Project, a part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), is the first of its kind to focus fully on bringing fast-charging stations to disadvantaged, low-income and tribal communities. Projects that are shovel-ready will be prioritized for funding to accelerate build-out of the state’s infrastructure network.

CALeVIP_Golden_State_Priority_Project_map

Counties included in the CALeVIP State Priority Project.

Eligible are businesses, nonprofits, public entities and tribes with project sites in disadvantaged communities, low-income communities and tribal community census tracts in 30 counties across the state.

What’s offered:

  • Rebates available for purchasing and installing eligible direct current (DC) fast chargers capable of at least 150 kilowatt-hours (kW) guaranteed power output at each active connector.

  • Building larger projects: Applicants must install at least four DC fast chargers per site and can receive funding for up to 20 per site.

  • Accelerating installation: Chargers must be available for public use within 15 months of application approval.

  • Cost-sharing: A 50% cost share encourages private investment.

Posted on 14 February 2023 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure

