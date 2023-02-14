CEC launches $30M in incentives for fast charging in disadvantaged, low-income and tribal communities

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has launched a $30-million incentive project to bring fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to 30 counties in Eastern California, the Central Valley and the Central Coast. Applications are due by March 10.

The Golden State Priority Project, a part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), is the first of its kind to focus fully on bringing fast-charging stations to disadvantaged, low-income and tribal communities. Projects that are shovel-ready will be prioritized for funding to accelerate build-out of the state’s infrastructure network.





Counties included in the CALeVIP State Priority Project.

Eligible are businesses, nonprofits, public entities and tribes with project sites in disadvantaged communities, low-income communities and tribal community census tracts in 30 counties across the state.

What’s offered: