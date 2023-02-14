Magna to supply battery enclosures for Silverado EV

Magna has secured new business from General Motors (GM) to supply battery enclosures on the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. The company will produce the enclosures at its Magna Electric Vehicle Structures facility in St. Clair, Michigan, where it already produces the battery enclosure for the GMC HUMMER EV. Magna is also making battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning.





In October 2022, Magna announced significant investment plans for the facility in St. Clair to support the fast-growing electric vehicle market (earlier post). Production is expected to begin later in 2023.

The accelerating shift toward vehicle electrification opens up exciting growth opportunities for Magna beyond powertrain. We have been able to leverage our expertise to supply battery enclosures—a product for which we see strong potential going forward. We have our eye on the future and are proud to play such a critical role in GM’s next generation of electric trucks. —John O’Hara, President of Magna’s body and chassis group

Battery enclosures house high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors, and connectors. They contribute to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protect critical battery components from potential impact, heat and water intrusion. Magna can develop these advanced assemblies in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites, to meet the individual needs of its customers.





F150 Lightning battery enclosure.

Magna is making two versions of the steel battery enclosure for the HUMMER EV, designed to fit the short- and long-wheelbase versions of the truck. Both are packed with parts, including stampings, roll-formed components and fasteners. The integration and assembly of all these components into such a large assembly held to millimeter-level tolerances is a challenge, the company noted.

Magna Electric Vehicle Structures, which first opened in 2021, is currently adding a 740,000 square-foot expansion to its existing facility in St. Clair. The company is hiring for various positions including managers, engineers, operators, and more.