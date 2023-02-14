NEO Battery Materials to collaborate with NanoRial for silicon anode optimization with CNT dispersions

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyo Ink establishes second US production site for Lioaccum CNT dispersions
14 February 2023

NEO Battery Materials, a developer of low-cost silicon anode materials for longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, signed a non-exclusive collaboration agreement with NanoRial Technologies, a developer of fully-dispersed carbon nanotubes (CNT) that are capable of improving the conductivity, capacity, and ultra-fast charge rate of batteries.

NEO and NanoRial will collaborate to optimize the stability and performance of NEO’s silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE, by integrating NanoRial’s high-performance CNT products as a robust nanocoating material.

Once the company redomiciles into Ontario, NEO Battery Materials intends to apply to governmental, non-dilutive funding programs jointly with NanoRial to increase business presence and exposure in the Canadian battery supply chain.

The company aims to secure direct funding from the Ontario provincial government, supercluster projects from NGen Manufacturing Canada, and federal programs through the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED).

