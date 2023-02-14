Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ZEEKR brand raises $750M in Series A, valued at $13B; CATL one of 5 investors
Kelley Blue Book finds average EV price in US down 5.4% in January due to Tesla price cuts

PG&E and Angel Island Ferry partner to launch California’s first electric short-run ferry

14 February 2023

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is partnering with the Angel Island-Tiburon Ferry Company (Angel Island Ferry) to support the electrification of The Angel Island vessel, which plans to operate as California’s first zero-emission, electric propulsion short-route ferry beginning in 2024.

The electrification project represents an important milestone for PG&E’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Program, expanding the program’s support of transportation electrification to include the marine sector.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Angel_Island_Ferry

PG&E’s EV Fleet Program helps medium- and heavy-duty fleet customers easily and cost-effectively install charging infrastructure via comprehensive construction support and financial incentives. Through the collaboration with Angel Island Ferry, PG&E plans to bolster electricity transmission to the ferry terminal and support the installation of charging infrastructure to help power the 59-foot, 400-passenger vessel for its ferry service, sunset cruises and chartered events.

California-based Green Yachts has been selected to transform The Angel Island to an electric propulsion vessel.

This electrification project wouldn’t be possible without sufficient electrical supply for fast charging between ferry runs. PG&E has been a great partner throughout the collaboration. An electric semi-truck requires 2 kWh to go one mile, and The Angel Island ferry requires 30 kWh to go one mile. The increased energy requirement per mile shows the significant challenge associated with electrifying the marine sector.

—Graham Balch, Managing Broker of Green Yachts

As part of the 2030 clean energy goals outlined in PG&E’s Climate Strategy Report, the company is aiming to prepare the grid for 12,000 GWh of EV-related electric load and improve processes to enable rapid, safe EV energization and interconnection. It is also working to enable 2 million EVs to participate in vehicle-grid integration applications.

Posted on 14 February 2023 in Conversions / retrofitting, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)