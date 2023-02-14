PG&E and Angel Island Ferry partner to launch California’s first electric short-run ferry

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is partnering with the Angel Island-Tiburon Ferry Company (Angel Island Ferry) to support the electrification of The Angel Island vessel, which plans to operate as California’s first zero-emission, electric propulsion short-route ferry beginning in 2024.

The electrification project represents an important milestone for PG&E’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Program, expanding the program’s support of transportation electrification to include the marine sector.





PG&E’s EV Fleet Program helps medium- and heavy-duty fleet customers easily and cost-effectively install charging infrastructure via comprehensive construction support and financial incentives. Through the collaboration with Angel Island Ferry, PG&E plans to bolster electricity transmission to the ferry terminal and support the installation of charging infrastructure to help power the 59-foot, 400-passenger vessel for its ferry service, sunset cruises and chartered events.

California-based Green Yachts has been selected to transform The Angel Island to an electric propulsion vessel.

This electrification project wouldn’t be possible without sufficient electrical supply for fast charging between ferry runs. PG&E has been a great partner throughout the collaboration. An electric semi-truck requires 2 kWh to go one mile, and The Angel Island ferry requires 30 kWh to go one mile. The increased energy requirement per mile shows the significant challenge associated with electrifying the marine sector. —Graham Balch, Managing Broker of Green Yachts

As part of the 2030 clean energy goals outlined in PG&E’s Climate Strategy Report, the company is aiming to prepare the grid for 12,000 GWh of EV-related electric load and improve processes to enable rapid, safe EV energization and interconnection. It is also working to enable 2 million EVs to participate in vehicle-grid integration applications.