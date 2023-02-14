Mercedes-Benz S 580e 4MATIC PHEV available to order in US starting from $122,550

Starting from $122,550 and offering a WLTP range of more than 100 km (~62 miles), the Mercedes-Benz S 580e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid (PHEV) (earlier post) is now available to order and will arrive in US dealerships in the first half of 2023.





The Mercedes-Benz S 580e 4MATIC represents the fourth generation of the hybrid drive system, now celebrating its premiere in the S-Class. The basis for the hybrid drive system is provided by the 3.0L I-6 six-cylinder engine with 367 hp from the current generation of Mercedes-Benz engines. This is paired with a 21.5 kWh battery and a permanently excited synchronous electric motor with internal rotor, which has an output of 148 hp to create a combined total output of 510 hp.

Due to the large battery and powerful electric motor, the S 580e 4MATIC can in many cases operate without using its combustion engine.

The range has more than doubled compared with the previous model. Peak torque of the electric motor is 369 lb-ft (500 N·m); the top speed in the ELECTRIC drive program is 130 mph, after which the speed is softly limited. The positioning of the battery in the vehicle brings advantages on a day-to-day basis compared with the previous model: the luggage compartment offers a through-loading facility.

A 9.6 kW charger is on board as standard for at home and public charging, while an optional 60 kW DC charger is available for fast charging. With the 60 kW DC charger, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

The optional E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension is now also available, and when combined with the standard AIRMATIC air suspension it offers even more driving comfort and agility. Since the system regulates the spring and damper forces on each wheel individually, it not only counteracts roll, but also pitching and lifting movements.

Innovative features include the ability to raise the body in the event of a side crash. E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, in conjunction with ROAD SURFACE SCAN and the CURVE cornering function, delivers a high level of comfort. As E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL operates on 48-volts, this optional extra is available for those models equipped with an on-board electrical system of this type and 4MATIC.