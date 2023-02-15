BMW and Valeo to co-develop next-generation Level 4 automated parking

BMW Group and Valeo are expanding their long-existing relationship with a new partnership. After the major announcement of their collaboration for ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW’s upcoming platform generation Neue Klasse, the BMW Group and Valeo have now announced their cooperation for the co-development of fully automated parking technologies up to Level 4.

Ranging from Automated Maneuver Assistance to Level 4 Automated Valet Parking, all functions will be based on technology and sensors in the car. Infrastructure-based services will also be jointly developed to experience fully automated parking and charging in enabled public parking facilities and sites.

The software functions are based on the current automated parking software stack first launched with the BMW iX in 2021. In the next generation it will be further extended by a powerful computing platform hosting the jointly developed algorithms.

This joint development is an important milestone for the BMW Group with regard to our next generation of automated driving and parking. With scalable L4 parking experiences, we confirm and strengthen our leading position in this domain. To create truly amazing end user functions, state-of-the art software and hardware is needed in all aspects of the digital value chain, as well as the power of a fleet data ecosystem. —Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Driving Experience, BMW Group

Automated Valet Parking (AVP) offers drivers and passengers a fully automated and driverless parking experience. At a drop-off zone the driver leaves the car and the vehicle takes over tasks such as autonomously finding a parking spot, the necessary maneuvers for parking in and out and can also drive back to a pick-up zone to return the vehicle back to the driver. To optimize use of the parking time, additional services such as fully automated charging or fully automated washing can be deployed. Such functionalities offer real customers benefits in terms of comfort and safety.

According to the draft of an upcoming ISO standard, Automated Valet Parking solutions will be clustered in two main categories, Type 1 and Type 2 systems. For a Type 1 system, the necessary technologies (incl. all sensors, computing units and algorithms) run on the vehicle while for a Type 2 system, the required technologies (incl. sensors and the AVP management system) are installed in the relevant infrastructure, e.g. parking facility, and the vehicle is controlled by the infrastructure.

The partnership supports both, AVP Type 1 and Type 2, and will strive for the most advanced solutions for next generation parking experiences up to Level 4 according to market and customer requirements.