BorgWarner supplying 800V SiC-based inverters to major OEM

15 February 2023

BorgWarner is building upon its current 400V inverter business with a major global OEM by now also supplying 800V silicon carbide-based (SiC) inverters. The efficient and scalable high-voltage inverters are destined for battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms.

Two variants will be used in the passenger BEVs: one 250kW for passenger cars and all-wheel drive crossover utility vehicles and a second 350kW module for the OEM’s performance vehicles.

Start of production for the new inverter program is 2025, with peak annual volume nearing 400,000.

As a current 400-volt inverter supplier to the automaker, it was a significant win for our team to be brought on for the 800-volt program as well. This expanded business solidifies BorgWarner’s position as a strategic inverter supplier for this longstanding customer as they transition to the next phase of their BEV strategy.

—Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems

Leveraging BorgWarner’s Viper-based family of silicon and SiC power modules, the company is able to deliver 400V and 800V inverters that offer lower mass, higher efficiencies, exceptional scalability, and higher power densities. Ranging from 150 to 350 kW, BorgWarner inverters can be customized to fit customers’ exact needs.

Posted on 15 February 2023 in 800V, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Power Electronics

