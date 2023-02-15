MINI introducing small-series all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible in Europe

MINI is moving ahead with a small series of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible (power consumption combined: 17.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP). The world’s first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment shortens the transition period to the introduction of the next-generation all-electric model family.





From April 2023, the MINI Cooper SE Convertible will be available in Europe in a limited number of 999 vehicles.

Three years ago we launched the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, and today one in five MINI sold in Europe is an all-electric MINI. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Cooper SE Convertible within only a few months. I'm delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling. —Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand

With a length of 3,850 mm, a wheelbase of 2,495 mm, 1,727 mm width and 1,427 mm height, the dimensions, including the luggage compartment with 160l load volume, remain unchanged compared to the conventionally powered MINI Convertible.

The 135 kW/184 hp electric motor comes from the BMW Group’s electric mobility competence centers in Dingolfing and Landshut. Its small size enables particularly harmonious axle load distribution and favors agile and easily controllable handling. The electric drive accelerates the MINI Cooper SE Convertible from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

With a range of 201 kilometers determined in the WLTP test cycle, open-air excursions are possible well beyond the city limits. Up to 30 km/h, the fully electrically powered and thus particularly quiet textile soft top in MINI Yours style with typical Union Jack pattern can be opened, closed or set as a sliding roof.