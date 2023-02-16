Ford eliminating 3800 jobs in Europe; driven by transition to fully electric powertrains

Ford in Europe announced next steps in the transformation of its business. The actions are intended to align Ford’s product development organization and administrative functions in Europe with a smaller, more focused, and increasingly electric product portfolio.

The plans include the elimination of approximately 3,800 jobs, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure for Ford in Europe. Ford will now engage in consultation with its social partners across Europe with the intent to achieve the reductions through voluntary separation programs.

By 2025, Ford plans to resize its European engineering footprint, resulting in 2,800 fewer jobs. These changes are driven by the transition to fully electric powertrains and reduced vehicle complexity. Ford will maintain an engineering organization of approximately 3,400 roles in Europe, focused on vehicle design and development, as well as the creation of connected services.

Additionally, a leaner cost structure will be created for Ford’s administrative, marketing, sales and distribution functions in Europe, which includes the elimination of approximately 1,000 positions.

Ford in Europe will continue to invest in the design and development of electric passenger vehicles, meeting consumer demand while at the same time targeting carbon neutrality across its European facilities, logistics and key suppliers by 2035.

Globally Ford is investing more than $50 billion in EVs through 2026; this includes various European manufacturing announcements made in 2022: