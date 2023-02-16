NJ initiating process to adopt California Advanced Clean Cars II

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state will initiate the process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars II. The NJ Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will begin considering the potential adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulation implemented by the California Air Resources Board.

If adopted, the ACC II regulation would require automobile manufacturers to increase their zero-emission sales of light-duty vehicles to 100% by 2035.

Washington, Oregon, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York adopted the ACC II regulations in 2022. The states of Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, and Rhode Island have already begun the process and are expected to adopt the regulations in 2023, according to ChargEVC.

While late to the party, we are pleased to see that New Jersey has finally joined California in adopting this regulation. It helps solidify the state as a national climate leader. While an important step, we must be clear-eyed. Much work, way beyond an announcement, is needed to achieve a full transition to electrified transportation. —Pam Frank, CEO of ChargEVC-NJ

New Jersey already has electric vehicle charging infrastructure incentive programs that support the buildout of fast charging public infrastructure in the state. This jump started with the enactment of the electric vehicle law in 2020 and is now supercharged with an additional $104 million from The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

Additionally, the state will offer new grant funding for heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs), allocating $70 million in unobligated Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) auction proceeds toward lowering consumer upfront costs for medium- and heavy-duty EV adoption.