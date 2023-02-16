QuantumScape seeks to boost cathode capacity loading to ~5 mAh/cm2 this year for energy cells

Solid-state battery startup QuantumScape, which successfully shipped its first 24-layer prototype A0 lithium-metal battery cells to automotive OEMs for testing in December (earlier post), says that one of its main goals this year is to increase cathode capacity loading to ~5 mAh/cm2.

QuantumScape believes that its anode-free lithium-metal design provides the potential for increased energy density by eliminating the mass and volume of the conventional anode host material, such as graphite. However, the cathode can be optimized—either for better energy density or higher rates of power, as in conventional lithium-ion batteries.

A main differentiator between an energy cell and a power cell is the capacity loading of the cathode—a measure of how much cathode active material the electrode contains as a function of area. Energy cells generally have a higher loading, whereas power cells have a lower loading.

We believe our current loading of approximately 3 mAh/cm2 would be in the range required for a power cell, but to optimize for energy density, we are targeting a capacity loading in the range of approximately 5 mAh/cm2. We believe our solid-state lithium-metal platform enables high capacity loading because it provides a shorter ion transport path than conventional lithium-ion cells. Lithium ions only need to travel through the cathode and solid-state separator; there is no additional host material on the anode side that ions must traverse, as in a conventional lithium-ion cell using a graphite or silicon anode. —QuantumScape Letter to Shareholders





An illustration of the difference between positive electrodes (cathodes) optimized for power versus energy density. Yellow lines indicate paths of lithium-ion transport. Not to scale. Source: QuantumScape

Achieving this loading requires addressing several technical challenges, including coating thicker cathode electrodes while maintaining quality, calendaring the cathodes to the necessary thickness, optimizing cathode microstructure, and ensuring good catholyte interface with active material.

The company has also outlined a set of additional goals for 2023, including: