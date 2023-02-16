European TranSensus LCA project kicks off in Brussels; common LCA approach for ZEVs

The TranSensus LCA project has kicked-off in Brussels, gathering 60 representatives from the project partners. The goal is to develop a standardized and transparent LCA approach to support the transition towards a climate-neutral transport system. For that to happen, the project will define and harmonize a commonly accepted and applied single Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) approach for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

Considering upcoming technologies leveraging emission reduction strategies, circular economy targets as well as potential social issues becomes increasingly challenging over the full life cycle of vehicles (design and development, production, use-phase and End-of-Life) and over the supply chain.

Within this context, a reliable, transparent, standardized assessment of the environmental footprint of different solutions and technologies is essential to support the transformation of the transport system towards climate-neutrality.

Although all stakeholders already recognize the importance of life cycle assessment, the transport sector is still struggling to adopt LCA approaches. Standardized and comparable results are still lacking due to, among others, limitations in accessing and managing real-life data or applying non-harmonized, incosistent modeling choices, tools and system boundaries.

The Horizon Europe-funded project TranSensus LCA therefore aims to develop a baseline for a European-wide harmonized, commonly accepted and applied single life cycle assessment (LCA) approach for zero-emission vehicles. Such a European single LCA approach is seen as a key element in achieving the Green Deal targets, making Europe the first digitally enabled circular, climate-neutral and sustainable economy.

Bringing together relevant stakeholders from industry and research, an evidence- and real-life data-based LCA approach will be conceptualized and harmonized embracing environmental, economic and social aspects.

TranSensus LCA aims for:

Conceptualizing and demonstrating a single, European-wide real-data LCA approach for zero-emission road transport;

harmonizing methodologies, tools and datasets;

elaborating an ontology and framework for a European-wide LCI database;

conceptualizing the LCI data management and update along the life cycle and along the supply chain; and

taking into account upcoming technologies and demands.

As such, it will pave the way for LCA-based product and business development within the road transport market.

The TranSensus LCA consortium is composed of 11 industrial partners (BMW, EDF, Northvolt, Renault, Ricardo, Scania, Sphera, ST Microelectronics, Umicore, Valeo and Volkswagen) and 9 partners from research (Fraunhofer, BRGM, CEA, Uni Gent, Uni Leiden, RWTH Aachen, IVL, TU Braunschweig, Uni Bordeaux) covering the battery and vehicle value chain as well as providing the required expertise and know-how to elaborate the framework for a single European-wide LCA approach.

The consortium is complemented by 24 associated partners ensuring an excellent representation of the road transport sector as well as strengthening the coverage of the relevant value chains and life cycle stages.