VisIC Technologies demonstrates GaN-based 3-phase traction inverter with an automotive-grade PMSM motor

VisIC Technologies Ltd. has successfully tested its 2.2mΩ 650V half-bridge power module, consisting of 4 parallel 8mΩ Power FET, in a 3-phase configurationon a dyno-testbench using a PMSM motor at a major automotive OEM.





Through this, VisIC Technologies has shown that its D³GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode Gallium-Nitride) semiconductor technology is well-suited even for the most challenging high-power automotive applications. Concerns about parallelization and oscillations caused by fast-switching transients have been addressed.

The inverter phase current reached 350Arms (500A peak) at 400V, although test system set-up limitations prevented higher currents, of which the 2.2mΩ Power Module is capable.

Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) driving cycle testing was executed and achieved comparable efficiency with commercial Silicon Carbide-based modules, despite using early non-optimized module prototypes. This means that D3GaN will deliver its promise of the highest efficiency, improving car costs through lighter, smaller power systems and a smaller battery size, without compromising the car’s driving range.

In addition, the D3GaN technology, based on GaN-on-Silicon semiconductor process, is delivering better than Silicon Carbide (SiC) performance at the more competitive Silicon cost level.

VisIC Technologies’ 3-phase prototype inverter system will be available for testing across additional customer sites towards the end of the second quarter of 2023.

VisIC Technologies was founded in Israel in 2010 with the goal of advancing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology into mainstream usage. VisIC Technologies works with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) as a foundry source for the proprietary D3GaN process.