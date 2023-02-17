IVECO BUS wins a tender for 120 electric buses in Italy

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 February 2023

IVECO BUS, a brand of Iveco Group N.V., has been awarded a public tender for the supply of 120 E-WAY full electric city buses for Autoguidovie Group, the largest Italian privately owned local public transport company.

Available both in standard and articulated versions (9.5, 10.7, 12 and 18 meters), E-WAY has been designed to be operated in dedicated bus lanes. Its BRT version offers maximum personalization.

The purchase has been partially financed with contributions from the NRRP (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), the Complementary Funds and the NSPSM (National Strategic Plan for Sustainable Mobility).

The vehicles will be deployed in the various areas served by Autoguidovie, with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2023.

IVECO BUS is poised to produce low-to-zero emission buses in a new site soon to be inaugurated in Foggia, Italy.

Posted on 17 February 2023 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe | | Comments (0)

