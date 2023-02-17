Mitsubishi to produce Minicab-MiEV in Indonesia in 2024; first local production of the vehicle outside Japan

Mitsubishi Motors will begin production of the Minicab-MiEV, a onebox kei–car-class commercial electric vehicle (EV), at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (MMKI), MMC’s factory in Indonesia. MMKI has a production capacity of 220,000 vehicles per year, and currently produces the Pajero Sport, Xpander, and Xpander Cross.





The Minicab-MiEV, which will be produced overseas for the first time, is equipped with an EV system proven in the i-MiEV. By placing the drive battery under the center of the floor, the EV components are installed without sacrificing capacity, thus ensuring a large cargo space. Furthermore, this battery placement gives the vehicle a lower center of gravity, resulting in steering stability and ride comfort.

In December 2011, Mitsubishi Motors domestically launched the Minicab-MiEV, the only Kei-car class commercial EV produced by a Japanese automaker, mainly for use in the delivery industry. Although the company once decided to end its production, sales resumed in November 2022 in response to growing demand for such commercial EVs, particularly from logistics companies and local governments that are engaged in sustainable business activities.