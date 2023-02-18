Three sustainable marine fuels showcased at Miami International Boat Show

The North American recreational boating industry showcased three sustainable marine fuels during an opening day event at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Sustainable marine fuels minimize CO 2 emissions from recreational boating while maintaining boats’ range and performance. They are compatible with existing recreational boats, requiring no changes to fuel systems or engines.

The recreational boating industry continues to pursue innovative solutions to reducing CO 2 emissions, including supporting research and introduction of sustainable marine fuels into the marketplace. Since 2000, emissions from marine engines have decreased more than 90% and fuel efficiency has increased more than 40%. Recreational boating emissions account for 0.7% of US transportation CO 2 emissions.

The three drop‐in fuels demonstrated during the Miami event were:

PurFuels Ethanol‐Free Reformulated Gasoline using Isobutanol (GEVO) and TXCeed corrosion inhibitor: A blend of 16.1% biobutanol and gasoline that reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 30% relative to conventional fossil‐based gasoline.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel: Reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 75% relative to conventional fossil‐based diesel fuel.

EcoGen Ethanol‐free Gasoline with Renewable Content by VP Racing: A partially renewable gasoline that reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 30% more than E10 gasoline and does not contain ethanol.

All are expected to remain compatible with existing recreational boats equipped with internal combustion engines. They do not require any changes to the boat fuel system or engine, potentially making widespread consumer adoption possible.

Renewable diesel, such as Neste MY Renewable Diesel, is available on the West Coast of the US, meeting requirements of the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard. Purfuels gasoline is available in Texas and will soon also be available for bulk purchase in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and the East Coast from Maryland to Maine. EcoGen fuel will have limited availability in Texas beginning this summer, with expanded availability from Texas to Florida in 2024.