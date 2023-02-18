ARPA-E announces up to $10M in funding to identify and support new energy technologies; CREATE

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ARPA-E awarding $10M to 8 projects studying low-energy nuclear reactions

18 February 2023

The US Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E) announced up to $10 million in funding (DE-FOA-00002785) to identify and support disruptive energy technologies that have the potential to shore up domestic energy production, improve energy efficiency and reliability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase US resiliency and security.

The new funding is part of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Exploratory Topic, Creating Revolutionary Energy and Technology Endeavors (CREATE).

ARPA-E’s mission is to support high-impact, potentially transformative energy solutions, and we like to look at a variety of options to solve a problem. CREATE will collect outside-the-box ideas from businesses, laboratories, and universities for a wide range of energy technologies, so we can pursue as many energy solutions as possible.

—ARPA-E Director Evelyn N. Wang

CREATE projects are intended to help establish potential new areas of technology development and provide ARPA-E with information that could lead to new focused funding programs.

Awards may support exploratory research to establish viability, proof-of-concept demonstration for new energy technology and/or modeling and simulation efforts to guide development of new energy technologies.

18 February 2023

