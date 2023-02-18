Pricing for US-assembled 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 starts at $65,850

Genesis announced US pricing and packaging for the 2023 Electrified GV70. (Earlier post.) The Electrified GV70 is the third electric vehicle from Genesis following the launch of the GV60 SUV and the Electrified G80 executive sedan last year. It is the first Genesis model to be assembled in the United States at the brand’s Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing facility. This marks the first time a Genesis model is assembled in the US and the first Genesis assembly to take place outside of South Korea.





Built upon the GV70 platform, the Electrified GV70 features a number of technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles.

Genesis has committed that all new models launched will be all-electric starting in 2025, and that its entire vehicle lineup will be electric by 2030. Genesis is working to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2035.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD carries a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $65,850. The Electrified GV70 Advanced includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems. This is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, vehicle-to-load charging and more.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD, at an MSRP of $72,650, adds Nappa leather seating surfaces, a leatherette wrapped upper instrument panel, microfiber suede headliner, head-up display, a 3D instrument cluster, premium audio, active noise control – road, heated second row seats and steering wheel and manual read door shades.

More details regarding availability will be made available closer to launch.