LanzaTech and Tadweer to explore collaboration on large-scale conversion of municipal solid waste to alternative fuels

19 February 2023

LanzaTech Global, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), the leading entity responsible for the development of waste management services in Abu Dhabi and a main key player that supports the adoption of the Emirate’s circular economy, will collaborate to explore business opportunities to develop a large-scale conversion plant for transforming municipal solid waste (MSW) into sustainable alternative fuel.

The carbon found in municipal solid waste, which is piling up in landfills or being incinerated globally, can play a critical role in eliminating the virgin fossil resources used to make fuels and chemicals. It is a testament to the UAE’s leadership and strong sustainability agenda that our technology has found a home here. This collaboration further advances the US and UAE’s Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) and provides a foundation for deepening cooperation on circular economy and low-carbon fuels.—Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), part of ADQ, is the sole custodian of waste management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

LanzaTech currently has a 1/10th commercial scale facility in commissioning in partnership with Sekisui in Japan that produces ethanol from gasified MSW.

