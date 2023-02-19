Volvo Construction Equipment investing $7.8M in battery pack production at excavator plant

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 February 2023

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) announced an investment into battery pack production at its excavator plant in Changwon, South Korea. The Changwon plant in South Korea specializes in the production of excavators and is the biggest excavator production site in Volvo CE.

With the SEK 80-million (around $7.8-million) investment from Volvo Group, a new production facility and equipment will be built at the Changwon plant in South Korea—which produces around 55% of Volvo CE’s total excavator volumes.

The new facility at the Changwon plant will produce a wide range of common electric storage solutions (battery packs) for Volvo Group and become a core competence center for electric excavators. This will enable Volvo Group to offer more sustainable solutions to its APAC markets in a more flexible, cost-effective and agile way and will include supply chain, manufacturing and logistics.

As the largest plant in Volvo CE and the core site for excavator development and production, Changwon is at the forefront of our shift to a sustainable future.

This investment is an important milestone in our electrification roadmap and supports our recent investments in production facilities for electric excavators. Changwon is ideally located close to battery module supply partners and other key suppliers in South Korea to meet the needs of customers in the future. We are also home to a highly skilled and motivated workforce who are fully committed to meeting our future environmental targets.

—Andy Knight, Head of Operations Excavator and Managing Director of Volvo Group Korea

The new production facility will be built inside the current component workshop at Changwon without disruption to the existing operation. Once complete, the facility will be approximately 2,500 sq. meters including assembly and logistics areas. The building work will begin in April 2023, with battery pack production expected to commence in June 2024.

Coming soon after an announcement to invest in the production of electric wheel loaders at its plant in Arvika, Sweden, and electric haulers from the company’s production facility in Braås, Sweden, this is another sign that Volvo CE is committed to becoming completely fossil free by 2040—in line with the Paris Agreement and as laid out in its Science Based Target goals.

Volvo CE has already successfully introduced compact electric excavators to the global market with the ECR25 Electric, ECR18 Electric, EC18 Electric and the mid-size EC230 Electric excavators. Together with its compact electric wheel loaders, Volvo CE has one of the largest electric ranges on the market.

Posted on 19 February 2023 in Batteries, Heavy-duty, Manufacturing, Market Background, Off-road

