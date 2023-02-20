Honda to reveal 800hp Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer

Engineers at Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Auto Development Center (ADC), and designers from North America Auto Design Division of American Honda have conceived and constructed the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer project vehicle—a track monster with some 800 electrified horsepower. The CR-V Hybrid Racer will be revealed on 28 February 2023.





Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD) is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura's high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of powertrains, chassis, electronics, performance parts, technical support, and race support. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD has a long history of creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993.



