Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UNSW team develops algorithm that enhances images of hydrogen fuel cells significantly
Shell starts production at Vito in US Gulf of Mexico; new, simplified design

Honda to reveal 800hp Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer

20 February 2023

Engineers at Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Auto Development Center (ADC), and designers from North America Auto Design Division of American Honda have conceived and constructed the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer project vehicle—a track monster with some 800 electrified horsepower. The CR-V Hybrid Racer will be revealed on 28 February 2023.

DSC4343_edit.ashx

Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD) is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura's high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of powertrains, chassis, electronics, performance parts, technical support, and race support. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD has a long history of creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993.

DSC4434_edit.ashx

Posted on 20 February 2023 in Hybrids, Market Background, Motorsport | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)