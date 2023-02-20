PEUGEOT introduces new 48V hybrid technology

A new 48V hybrid system developed by Stellantis will be offered on the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 before being extended to other models. It will complement PEUGEOT’s already extensive family of electrified engines, including plug-in hybrid, 100% electric and fuel cell variants.





PEUGEOT 3008

The PEUGEOT 48V HYBRID system consists of a new-generation 136bhp PureTech gasoline engine, coupled with a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox that includes an electric motor. With a battery that recharges while driving, this technology provides extra torque at low engine speeds and lowers fuel consumption by up to 15% (from 126g of CO 2 /km on 3008 and from 128g of CO 2 /km on 5008).

In urban driving, a C-segment SUV equipped with the HYBRID system can thus operate more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

The driver is informed of the operation of the hybrid system via the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit handset, and the different modes can be activated automatically.

In everyday driving, the combustion and electric engines work together or separately to optimize energy consumption.

During strong acceleration, the electric engine provides additional torque to the gasoline engine at low revs.

During deceleration, the gasoline engine cuts out and the electric engine becomes a generator to recharge the 48V battery.

The vehicle drives solely with the electric engine in zero emission mode, in the city over short distances and when maneuvering.

Compared with a non-electric gasoline engine with comparable features, the HYBRID engine offers average fuel savings of around 1 liter/100 km on a C-segment SUV (WLTP combined cycle). This saving is mainly achieved in the city (- 2.5l/100km) and on the road (- 0.7l/100km), while motorway consumption remains unchanged.

This performance translates into an average decrease of 20g/km in CO 2 emissions (according to the WLTP combined cycle) on the 3008 and 5008.

When the battery charge allows it, the HYBRID system makes it possible to start, maneuver (to park, for example) and drive at low speed in heavy traffic in 100% electric mode. In urban driving, the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 HYBRID can be driven more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

At higher speeds (up to 145 km/h), the combustion engine stops when the driver releases the accelerator pedal at a steady speed and when slowing down.

When the driver is asked to take over at low speed, the electric engine provides additional torque with a one-off boost that compensates for the turbo's response time. This will avoid downshifts and provide more driving comfort and dynamism. And when the driver presses the accelerator fully, the electric engine provides an additional 9 kW (approx. 12 hp) of power.

All the components for this new engine are located under the hood, except for the 48V battery, which is installed under the front left seat of the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008.

The 1.2 liter PureTech gasoline engine. This is a new generation of PureTech gasoline engine specially developed for optimal integration with hybridization. The 3-liter, 1199 cm 3 unit delivers 100 kW at 5500rpm and 230 N·m of torque at 1750 rpm. It features a variable geometry turbo, Miller cycle operation for better combustion thermal efficiency, and meets the Euro 6.e standard.



The e-DCS6 (Dual Clutch System) gearbox is a new electrified 6-speed dual clutch gearbox without torque break specially designed for hybrid systems. The gearbox housing also houses the electric engine, the inverter and the ECU, which optimizes the size and weight of the vehicle and guarantees excellent driving performance.



The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor , built into the gearbox, develops a peak power of 21kW (28hp) and a torque of 55N·m. It allows the vehicle to be driven 100% electrically for low torque requirements and assists the combustion engine to reduce its consumption. During deceleration, the engine acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system’s 48V battery. It also provides the main start for the combustion engine with the assistance of the belt-starter.

The 48V Lithium-Ion battery has a gross capacity of 898Wh and an available capacity of 432Wh. It is designed to maintain the same level of performance throughout the life of the vehicle and comes with an original 8-year/160,000 km warranty. The 48V battery is installed under the front left seat.





The PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 embed two electrical networks. A low voltage 12V network to supply the car's equipment and a high voltage 48V network to supply the hybrid system. Electricity is produced solely by the 48V e-motor. A DC voltage converter is used to transfer the electricity produced to the car's 12V network.