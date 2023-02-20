PEUGEOT introduces new 48V hybrid technology
A new 48V hybrid system developed by Stellantis will be offered on the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 before being extended to other models. It will complement PEUGEOT’s already extensive family of electrified engines, including plug-in hybrid, 100% electric and fuel cell variants.
PEUGEOT 3008
The PEUGEOT 48V HYBRID system consists of a new-generation 136bhp PureTech gasoline engine, coupled with a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox that includes an electric motor. With a battery that recharges while driving, this technology provides extra torque at low engine speeds and lowers fuel consumption by up to 15% (from 126g of CO2/km on 3008 and from 128g of CO2/km on 5008).
In urban driving, a C-segment SUV equipped with the HYBRID system can thus operate more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.
The driver is informed of the operation of the hybrid system via the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit handset, and the different modes can be activated automatically.
- In everyday driving, the combustion and electric engines work together or separately to optimize energy consumption.
During strong acceleration, the electric engine provides additional torque to the gasoline engine at low revs.
-
During deceleration, the gasoline engine cuts out and the electric engine becomes a generator to recharge the 48V battery.
The vehicle drives solely with the electric engine in zero emission mode, in the city over short distances and when maneuvering.
Compared with a non-electric gasoline engine with comparable features, the HYBRID engine offers average fuel savings of around 1 liter/100 km on a C-segment SUV (WLTP combined cycle). This saving is mainly achieved in the city (- 2.5l/100km) and on the road (- 0.7l/100km), while motorway consumption remains unchanged.
This performance translates into an average decrease of 20g/km in CO2 emissions (according to the WLTP combined cycle) on the 3008 and 5008.
When the battery charge allows it, the HYBRID system makes it possible to start, maneuver (to park, for example) and drive at low speed in heavy traffic in 100% electric mode. In urban driving, the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 HYBRID can be driven more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.
At higher speeds (up to 145 km/h), the combustion engine stops when the driver releases the accelerator pedal at a steady speed and when slowing down.
When the driver is asked to take over at low speed, the electric engine provides additional torque with a one-off boost that compensates for the turbo's response time. This will avoid downshifts and provide more driving comfort and dynamism. And when the driver presses the accelerator fully, the electric engine provides an additional 9 kW (approx. 12 hp) of power.
All the components for this new engine are located under the hood, except for the 48V battery, which is installed under the front left seat of the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008.
The 1.2 liter PureTech gasoline engine. This is a new generation of PureTech gasoline engine specially developed for optimal integration with hybridization. The 3-liter, 1199 cm3 unit delivers 100 kW at 5500rpm and 230 N·m of torque at 1750 rpm. It features a variable geometry turbo, Miller cycle operation for better combustion thermal efficiency, and meets the Euro 6.e standard.
The e-DCS6 (Dual Clutch System) gearbox is a new electrified 6-speed dual clutch gearbox without torque break specially designed for hybrid systems. The gearbox housing also houses the electric engine, the inverter and the ECU, which optimizes the size and weight of the vehicle and guarantees excellent driving performance.
The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, built into the gearbox, develops a peak power of 21kW (28hp) and a torque of 55N·m. It allows the vehicle to be driven 100% electrically for low torque requirements and assists the combustion engine to reduce its consumption. During deceleration, the engine acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system’s 48V battery. It also provides the main start for the combustion engine with the assistance of the belt-starter.
The 48V Lithium-Ion battery has a gross capacity of 898Wh and an available capacity of 432Wh. It is designed to maintain the same level of performance throughout the life of the vehicle and comes with an original 8-year/160,000 km warranty. The 48V battery is installed under the front left seat.
The PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 embed two electrical networks. A low voltage 12V network to supply the car's equipment and a high voltage 48V network to supply the hybrid system. Electricity is produced solely by the 48V e-motor. A DC voltage converter is used to transfer the electricity produced to the car's 12V network.
I am interested in this 48V technology, which appears to offer good improvements at modest cost.
Where I am coming from is that I think that for a considerable time BEVs will remain, for more modest cars for the hoi polloi as opposed to luxury vehicles, at a substantial premium to petrol cars, only disguised not solved by various subsidies and mandates.
IOW, the politicians have been sold a pup by ruthless promoters, and have signed up for what is a hope, not an achievement, in notions of when it is practical to have all cars fully electric.
In addition, like myself, many motorists in congested European cities have nowhere practical and convenient to charge.
For me, a hybrid of one sort or another, or a fuel cell car, would work conveniently, but not a BEV.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 February 2023 at 01:31 AM
Here is Dacia, a budget division of the French carmaker Renault, talking about electrification:
' Dacia's VP of sales, marketing, and operations, Xavier Martinet, has claimed a lot of EVs are too heavy and therefore bad for the environment. Martinet believes "if we're serious about collectively reducing emissions, then excessive weight should not be acceptable".
Romanian automaker Dacia launched its first EV, the Spring, in 2021. A compact crossover available exclusively in mainland Europe, the Spring weighs just 2138 lbs. For reference, a GMC Hummer EV weighs over four times as much as that.
The Spring is so light because it's powered by a 26.8 kWh battery and comes with a minimum amount of features. Hence it can only go 140 miles on a single charge and has a top speed of 78 mph. But according to Dacia range and performance are irrelevant to its customers, with the typical Spring owner driving just 25 miles a day at an average speed of 18 mph.
The Spring comes with cloth seats and a radio, with a touchscreen being available on higher trim levels. Prices start at under €15,000 ($16,070) after incentives in Germany.
Martinet told UK outlet AutoCar that it's "insanity" to allow manufacturers to produce "two-, three-tonne vehicles that are occupied by one person and which drive just 35 miles a day". He believes the Spring is perfect evidence of Dacia's mindset - don't add unnecessary weight and power if it won't be used.
Although it will never be sold in the US, the Spring is doing well in Europe. Part of the reason for its success is the fact that no other 5-seat EV is remotely as cheap as it. Dacia reportedly plans on launching a RHD version of the Spring for the UK and Irish markets later this year. '
https://insideevs.com/news/653242/dacia-sales-vp-heavy-evs/
I would concur that light is the way to go, and view vastly powerful, resource gobbling to manufacture, tire shredding with inappropriate acceleration, vehicles as largely fake environmentalism.
It is comparable to seeking to build skyscrapers with reduced concrete and steel, instead of looking at whether a skyscraper is needed at all, whether centralising the need to commute for thousands of people to work in it is a good idea at all, and whether if a multistory building is essential, whether it can be built light from wood etc
Some of the supposed visionaries of the future seem stuck in a concept of it mostly derived from Buck Rodgers in the 1950's
Very old fashioned futurism.
Old wealthy geezers in polluting luxmobiles, when the kids often don't bother with getting a driving licence.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 February 2023 at 01:54 AM