Lead battery recycler Ecobat to build new Li-ion battery recycling facility in Arizona; 3rd Li-ion facility, 1st in N America

Leading lead battery recycler Ecobat is building its third lithium-ion battery recycling facility and its first in North America. The new facility in Casa Grande, Arizona will initially produce 10,000 estimated tons of recycled material per year, with plans to expand capacity to satisfy the increasing need to recycle lithium-ion batteries.

This facility, like our lithium-ion battery recycling facilities in Germany and the United Kingdom, represents a significant milestone in Ecobat’s strategy to grow our lithium-ion battery recycling business to a scale, similar to our world-leading lead battery recycling business. —Ecobat CEO Marcus Randolph

Ecobat Casa Grande will repurpose lithium-ion batteries reaching end-of-life through diagnostics, sorting, shredding and material separation to produce a concentrated black mass containing the valuable materials in lithium-ion batteries. It will be located approximately one mile from the existing Ecobat Resources Arizona facility, which has been manufacturing anodes. Start-up is expected in the third quarter of this year.

Ecobat maintains notable International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications in environmental, safety and health, quality, and energy management systems. The company’s expansion in the North American market underpins its commitment to providing sustainable, second-life recycling solutions for advanced-battery technology.

Ecobat is a leader in the production of lead, lead alloys, and the recycling of lead batteries. Its network features 13 smelters across three continents with an average annual output of 840,000 tons of lead. The lead recycling system allows Ecobat to recover and repurpose more than 99% of the metal.