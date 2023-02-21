Indian Oil signs MOU with LanzaJet on sustainable aviation fuel production in India

Indian Oil Corporation, India’s leading energy major, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LanzaJet to explore the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in India.

The MOU between LanzaJet and IndianOil establishes a partnership to pursue large capacity SAF production in India using LanzaJet’s proven Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology. The partnership will allow increased access and adoption of sustainable fuels in India by activating new technology to expand emission mitigation efforts.

LanzaJet and IndianOil are working towards strategically expanding the partnership with a Joint Venture (JV) in India to deploy the LanzaJet ATJ technology.

IndianOil is the leader in India’s aviation fuel segment and as we move forward on the path to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2046, we aim to enhance our basket of lower carbon fuels and this partnership will be another step in this direction which would accelerate India’s commitment to become Net Zero by 2070. Creating an ecosystem of SAF in India will help accelerate the energy transition and this would ensure our leadership position in the sustainable fuel segment as well. —Shri Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil

IndianOil is India’s flagship national oil company working in across the hydrocarbon value chain, i.e., refining, pipeline transportation, production of crude oil and gas, gas marketing, and alternative energy sources. As a rapidly developing country, India’s energy transition will play a pivotal role in global energy markets.

IndianOil is adopting mitigation efforts such as sustainable fuel alternatives to advance the country’s clean energy goals.