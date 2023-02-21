RADAR RD6 electric pickup delivered to first users in China

Radar, the premium outdoor lifestyle brand from Geely Holding Group, began deliveries of its flagship pure electric pick-up truck recently at an event in Shenzhen. (Earlier post.) Further delivery events have been planned for users across the country over the course of February 2023.





Radar brand was established in 2022 for a new generation of global consumers who demand vehicles that are as sustainable as their adventures into nature. To date, Radar has established 52 stores and 24 experience centers that cover 50 cities across China.

The Radar RD6 mid-size electric pickup truck is the first mass market fully electric truck produced in China.

The RD6 comes with battery packs in 63kWh (400km range), 86kWh (550km range) and 100kWh (632km range) options with rear wheel drive powered through a 200kW e-motor producing 384N·m of torque. All Radar models come with V2L capabilities with 220V outlets for powering external devices.

Radar is a fully capable independent brand with its own R&D facility in Hangzhou and a fully equipped EV production facility in Zibo, Shandong.