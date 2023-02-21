Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Indian Oil signs MOU with LanzaJet on sustainable aviation fuel production in India
Researchers use tailored deep eutectic solvent to extract critical metals from mixed cathode materials

RADAR RD6 electric pickup delivered to first users in China

21 February 2023

Radar, the premium outdoor lifestyle brand from Geely Holding Group, began deliveries of its flagship pure electric pick-up truck recently at an event in Shenzhen. (Earlier post.) Further delivery events have been planned for users across the country over the course of February 2023.

RD6_10-768x512

Radar brand was established in 2022 for a new generation of global consumers who demand vehicles that are as sustainable as their adventures into nature. To date, Radar has established 52 stores and 24 experience centers that cover 50 cities across China.

The Radar RD6 mid-size electric pickup truck is the first mass market fully electric truck produced in China.

The RD6 comes with battery packs in 63kWh (400km range), 86kWh (550km range) and 100kWh (632km range) options with rear wheel drive powered through a 200kW e-motor producing 384N·m of torque. All Radar models come with V2L capabilities with 220V outlets for powering external devices.

Radar is a fully capable independent brand with its own R&D facility in Hangzhou and a fully equipped EV production facility in Zibo, Shandong.

Posted on 21 February 2023 in China, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)