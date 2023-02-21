Sasol and Topsoe sign MoU with intent to establish SAF JV

Sasol and Topsoe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the intent to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) in 2023 to develop sustainable aviation fuel solutions (SAF).

The JV will develop, build, own, and operate ventures producing SAF based on Sasol’s Fischer Tropsch technology and Topsoe’s relevant SAF technologies.

Sasol and Topsoe seek to enhance and enable faster SAF production development through the establishment of the JV. The JV will produce SAF derived from non-fossil feedstock, utilizing green hydrogen, sustainable sources of CO2 and/or biomass based on Sasol’s Fischer Tropsch and Topsoe’s relevant SAF technologies. These unique and complementary technologies offer multiple pathways to SAF production at scale.

The partnership between Sasol and Topsoe, through Sasol ecoFT, is already well positioned to be a strong player in this growing market through leading technological capabilities and collaboration with the aviation industry. Sasol and Topsoe have been strategic partners for more than 25 years.