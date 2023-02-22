GlobalData: Hydrogen market growth to surge in 2023 despite slowing global economy
22 February 2023
Hydrogen development, given its application across various industries, is indispensable to attaining energy transition, meeting decarbonization goals, and positioning leading companies as market experts. In 2022, green hydrogen production capacity reached more than 109 kilotons per annum (ktpa) worldwide, representing 44% growth compared to 2021, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
During 2022, over 393 deals related to hydrogen were closed, representing a significant increase compared to 277 deals registered in 2021. This shows an upward trend in the low-carbon hydrogen market development, which could be decisive in achieving over 111 million tons per annum (mtpa) capacity worldwide by 2030. However, the partnerships represented 66% of the deals last year, and the number of deals decreased after Q2 2022 to numbers even below those seen in the same quarter in 2021. This could have been due to the companies trying to strengthen their core business and diversify the investment risk given the global economic situation.—Andres Angulo, Energy Analyst at GlobalData
Despite the high number of partnerships formed between companies as compared to government agencies, investing and raising capital were of the utmost importance to developing the hydrogen economy in 2022. Last year, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals reached $24.4 billion in monetary value, representing a 288% increase compared to 2021 levels. On the other hand, venture finance deal values also grew from $595.23 million to over $3,001.1 million.
In 2022, more than 111.9 mtpa low-carbon hydrogen capacity was announced in the US, Denmark, Egypt, Canada, Portugal, and other countries. In Canada, Green Hydrogen International (GHI) announced two important green hydrogen projects as a sole participant, with 43 mtpa capacity each, which are expected to begin production in 2030. Some other companies took part in multiple project investments globally to diversify their risk, including Fortescue Industries, which has two-thirds of its capacity outside its home country, Australia.
Companies such as GHI, Suez Canal Economic Zone, New and Renewable Energy Authority, Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co are the global leaders in low-carbon hydrogen, with 56.3 mtpa active and upcoming capacity combined. As part of developing low-carbon hydrogen, and with electrolysis being a key technology to produce green, an electrolysis capacity of over 1,065 GW is now in pipeline. This is mainly being produced by manufacturing companies such as Hydrogenics, Nel ASA, ThyssenKrupp, ITM Power, HydrogenPro, Enapter and Plug Power.
During last year, companies such as Globeleq Africa, Linde, John Wood Group, ThyssenKrupp, H2-Industries, Alcazar energy, and Samsung Engineering took advantage of the growing demand for hydrogen capacity and became the Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) leaders for green projects.
Despite the challenging global economic conditions, the number of investments in low-carbon hydrogen increased from 600 to over 1,700 between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022. As of January 2023, over 90% of pipeline hydrogen projects are green, as reflected by the increasing manufacturers’ electrolysis capacity and the number of EPC contractors participating in bigger green projects. This, in addition to the renewable energy development, will create a momentum that will accelerate the cost reduction across the entire hydrogen value chain.—Andres Angulo
This is interesting since increasing amounts of research have recently been undertaken to assess 'natural reserves'. At USGS, researchers believe Earth 'produces' billions of tons internally - below the crust- but beyond this flow is the likelihood of accessible underground stock, even economically. Whether this may lead to jumps in fracking and its associated risks may impede investigation and access.
Posted by: Jer | 22 February 2023 at 05:54 AM
They invested more in electrolisis hydrogen than gold hydrogen. If we want hydrogen cars and trucks we must emphasise in gold hydrogen as it is cheaper and can unlock huge quantoties.
Posted by: Gorr | 22 February 2023 at 06:07 AM