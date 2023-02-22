Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 EV to start at $41,600; 53 kWh pack option with 240-mile range
22 February 2023
Hyundai Motor America announced pricing, packaging and a 53-kWh battery pack option for the IONIQ 6 electric vehicle. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and two motor layouts, either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel drive.
The IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range with a 53-kWh battery pack has an MSRP of $41,600 ($42,715 including delivery) and will be available in limited quantities this summer; range is an estimated 240 miles.
The IONIQ 6 SE Long Range with an EPA-estimated 361 miles of range from its larger 77.4 kWh battery has a MSRP of $45,500 ($46,615 including delivery).
Dual motor AWD models have a starting MSRP of $49,000 ($50,115 including delivery) and have up to 316 miles of range.
Eligibility for state tax credits is dependent on individual tax circumstances. The 2023 IONIQ 6 goes on sale this spring at Hyundai dealerships.
|IONIQ 6 Trim Level
|Electric Powertrain
|Drivetrain
|Driving Range
|MSRP
|SE RWD Standard Range (18-inch wheels)
|149HP rear motor
|RWD
|240 miles
|$41,600
|SE RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels)
|225HP rear motor
|RWD
|361 miles
|$45,500
|SE AWD Long Range (18-inch wheels)
|320HP dual motor
|AWD
|316 miles
|$49,000
|SEL RWD (20-inch wheels)
|225HP rear motor
|RWD
|305 miles
|$47,700
|SEL AWD (20-inch wheels)
|320HP dual motor
|AWD
|270 miles
|$51,200
|Limited RWD (20-inch wheels)
|225HP rear motor
|RWD
|305 miles
|$52,600
|Limited AWD (20-inch wheels)
|320HP dual motor
|AWD
|270 miles
|$56,100
Delivery charges for the 2023 model year IONIQ 6 are $1,115.
IONIQ 6 is equipped with relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW charging that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes.
IONIQ 6 is the second Hyundai model to ride on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, optimized interior space, and optimized performance.
IONIQ 6 is part of Hyundai Motor Company’s plan to introduce 17 BEV models and sell more than 1.8 million BEV units worldwide by 2030.
Hmmm, which to get.
The low price of the 53 is tempting, but for 4k more, you can have a 77kWh battery which is all you could ever want (in 2023)
Posted by: mahonj | 22 February 2023 at 04:46 AM