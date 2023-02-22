Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 EV to start at $41,600; 53 kWh pack option with 240-mile range

22 February 2023

Hyundai Motor America announced pricing, packaging and a 53-kWh battery pack option for the IONIQ 6 electric vehicle. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and two motor layouts, either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel drive.

Large-53827-HyundaiMotorAmericaAnnouncesPricingforHighlyAnticipated2023IONIQ6EV

The IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range with a 53-kWh battery pack has an MSRP of $41,600 ($42,715 including delivery) and will be available in limited quantities this summer; range is an estimated 240 miles.

The IONIQ 6 SE Long Range with an EPA-estimated 361 miles of range from its larger 77.4 kWh battery has a MSRP of $45,500 ($46,615 including delivery).

Dual motor AWD models have a starting MSRP of $49,000 ($50,115 including delivery) and have up to 316 miles of range.

Eligibility for state tax credits is dependent on individual tax circumstances. The 2023 IONIQ 6 goes on sale this spring at Hyundai dealerships.

IONIQ 6 Trim Level Electric Powertrain Drivetrain Driving Range MSRP
SE RWD Standard Range (18-inch wheels) 149HP rear motor RWD 240 miles $41,600
SE RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 225HP rear motor RWD 361 miles $45,500
SE AWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 320HP dual motor AWD 316 miles $49,000
SEL RWD (20-inch wheels) 225HP rear motor RWD 305 miles $47,700
SEL AWD (20-inch wheels) 320HP dual motor AWD 270 miles $51,200
Limited RWD (20-inch wheels) 225HP rear motor RWD 305 miles $52,600
Limited AWD (20-inch wheels) 320HP dual motor AWD 270 miles $56,100

Delivery charges for the 2023 model year IONIQ 6 are $1,115.

IONIQ 6 is equipped with relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW charging that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes.

IONIQ 6 is the second Hyundai model to ride on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, optimized interior space, and optimized performance.

IONIQ 6 is part of Hyundai Motor Company’s plan to introduce 17 BEV models and sell more than 1.8 million BEV units worldwide by 2030.

Posted on 22 February 2023 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

Hmmm, which to get.
The low price of the 53 is tempting, but for 4k more, you can have a 77kWh battery which is all you could ever want (in 2023)

Posted by: mahonj | 22 February 2023 at 04:46 AM

