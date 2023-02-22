VOLVO CE expands mid-size electric offering with L120H electric conversion

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has developed a solution to convert the L120 wheel loader to electric, fulfilling market appetite for more sustainable solutions in the mid-size range.





Developed in conjunction with partners—Parker Hannifin and converted by Volvo Group’s own CE Engineering Solutions—the 20-ton L120H Electric Conversion will be commercially available for selected customers in Europe during 2023. Using the market recognized conventional machine as the base, which will still be offered to customers, the electric conversion model will deliver the same performance with the upside of doing so emission-free.

Volvo CE partners with CE Engineering Solutions and selected electromobility partners to accelerate the availability of commercialized electric solutions across all segments and applications. This latest collaboration to expand its line of electric wheel loaders follows Volvo CE’s investment in Dutch manufacturer Limach, announced in June, to broaden the company’s electric excavator portfolio.

This partnership approach, which allows for speedier implementation to the market, happens in parallel with the company’s continued development of more electric solutions such as the EC230 Electric, a 23-ton battery electric excavator, built on Volvo CE’s own advanced technology.

Both approaches are needed if the industry as a whole is expected to reach carbon reduction targets, Volvo CE said.

The L120H Electric Conversion will be available this year for selected customers in Europe. Customers will benefit from a new business model, which makes it easy to go electric.

The L120H Electric Conversion delivers the same powerful performance as its diesel counterpart, but with zero exhaust emissions and near silent operation. These benefits combine to offer enhanced comfort for both the operator and those working near the machine.

Powered by a 240 kWh battery pack, it provides a runtime of approximately five hours in most medium-duty applications. Consistent with Volvo’s existing charging solutions, it is estimated to charge from 0-100% in just 1.5-2 hours.

The following features are standard: Comfort Drive Control, Load Assist with On-Board Weighing plus radar detection with Collision Mitigation System. In addition, the L120H Electric Conversion will be supported by dedicated electromobility applications which allow the operator to check battery and charging status and to preheat the cab.

Depending on market demand, it brings the possibility to convert existing customers’ L120H wheel loaders to electric in the future.