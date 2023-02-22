Volvo Penta launches the D17, its most powerful genset engine

Volvo Penta has expanded its genset range and launched its most powerful engine to date with the introduction of the D17. The new power generation 17-liter engine delivers exceptional power-to-weight ratio from the same footprint as the proven, compact D16.

The D17 offers up to 5% less fuel consumption per kWh than its lower-displacement D16 sibling. This is largely the result of recent evolutions in combustion technology such as the modernization of the fuel-injection system with a common-rail design. An important new feature—which will also be made available to D16 models—is the option of a viscous fan to reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions further.





Volvo Penta further leveraged its existing power generation platform with the adoption of the D16’s inline six-cylinder block as the starting point for the new design, ensuring the D17’s basic footprint would remain the same. The company’s engineers developed a larger bore engine which thereby enabled the larger volume. This paved the way for around a 10% increase in maximum standby power over the TWD1645GE at 1800 rpm.

Combining this with its dual-stage turbochargers means the D17 can provide much higher power from a smaller envelope, comparing favorably with larger alternatives, while offering the additional benefit of far more economical operation. To find something with equivalent power density, you’d have to look beyond automotive-based designs—which will likely add further cost implications. —Kristian Vekas, Product Manager at Volvo Penta

Designed to power a variety of stand-by and prime-power generator sets, the dual-speed (1500/1800 rpm) D17 is suitable for a wide range of applications, most notably where sufficient back-up electrical power must be available at all times. Like all Volvo Penta genset engines, the new unit therefore complies with the most-stringent ISO8528 G3 standard for load acceptance, a measure of how quickly it can meet power demand in response to a blackout.

The D17’s low exhaust emissions ensure compliance with UNECE REG 96 Stage 2 (equivalent to EU Stage II mobile off-highway requirements) and it is certified for US EPA Tier2 Stationary Emergency, enabling it to be used for supplying a few hours of back-up power in these highly regulated regions.

The D17 will be on display for the first time at Volvo Penta’s stand at the Middle East Energy (MEE) exhibition in Dubai, from 7-9 March.