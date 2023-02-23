Interest in geologic hydrogen growing
23 February 2023
Free hydrogen in nature—i.e., the natural formation and storage of molecular hydrogen—is widely thought to be rare. However, as interest in hydrogen as a needed zero-carbon fuel grows, so is interest in the potential for geologic hydrogen as a primary resource.
In addition to increasing scientific interest in the field, startups such as Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC—are working to prove the potential. The latest high-profile development in the area is a news feature in the journal Science: “Hidden Hydrogen.”
In 2020, Viacheslav Zgonnik, now the CEO of Natural Hydrogen Energy, published an open-access review of the geoscience of natural hydrogen in the journal Earth-Science Reviews.
Using an interdisciplinary approach, this paper reviews current knowledge in the field of natural hydrogen. For the first time, it combines perspectives on hydrogen from the literature of the former Eastern bloc with that of the West, including rare hardcopies and recent studies. Data are summarized and classified in three main sections: hydrogen as a free gas in different environments, as inclusions in various rock types, and as dissolved gas in ground water. This review conclusively demonstrates that molecular hydrogen is much more widespread in nature than was previously thought.
Hydrogen has been detected at high concentrations, often as the major gas, in all types of geologic environment. A critical evaluation of all the proposed mechanisms regarding the origin of natural hydrogen shows that a deep-seated origin is potentially the most likely explanation for its abundance in nature. By combining available data, an estimate of 23 Tg/year for the total annual flow of hydrogen from geologic sources is proposed. This value is an order of magnitude greater than previous estimate but most likely still not large enough to account for recently discovered worldwide diffusive seepages.—Zgonnik 2020
In 2022, USGS researchers presented a preliminary model of global subsurface natural hydrogen resource potential at Connects 2022:
Stochastic model results indicate a greater than 98% probability of geologic H2 production meeting at least 50% of the forecast green H2 production by the year 2100 and beyond, with long-term renewable H2 production potentially in the range of 100s of Mt per year. Moreover, the model indicates that the residence time of H2 in reservoirs and the annual flux of H2 to the atmosphere are the most influential factors affecting the resource potential, whereas variations in biotic and abiotic consumption of H2 have relatively little effect. These results strongly suggest that additional investigation of the resource potential of natural H2 is warranted.—Ellis and Gelman 2022
The possibility of natural hydrogen also adds more colors to the hydrogen rainbow: gold hydrogen, for hydrogen retrieved from natural subsurface accumulations, and orange hydrogen, created by pumping water in to deep source rocks.
I think it would be hard to over-state the significant amount of interest and attention that is starting to mount so as to be part of the hydrogen 'source' economy since the start of this decade. Most of the world's major oil firms have Hydrogen 'associations', whether internal or external. Attempting to pivot with surveys, extraction strategies, infrastructure and equipment, existing claims and properties, and also lobbying regulatory authorities. Though very preliminary, it appears much is happening behind the scenes as more is being revealed to the public by the various government agencies. The next few years should be a spectacle.
