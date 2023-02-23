Toyota to supply fuel cell modules to European truck company Hyliko

French start-up Hyliko plans to integrate Toyota’s second-generation hydrogen fuel cell modules into heavy-duty trucks for their zero-emission fleet offering. This latest cooperation into the truck sector further expands Toyota’s portfolio of partnerships where it provides its fuel cell technology for hydrogen solutions across diverse sectors including trains, buses, generators and various marine applications.





Hyliko will offer two models of fuel cell trucks: a 44t tractor and a 26t straight truck (available in 6x2 and 6x4 variants). Each of these vehicles will be equipped with two Toyota fuel cell modules. As part of its truck leasing offering, Hyliko plans to introduce its own green hydrogen infrastructure, including fuel production, storage and distribution.

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME’s) Fuel Cell Business is looking to expand further into the wider commercial vehicle sector as a means to accelerate the growth of zero emissions hydrogen mobility. Specifically, it sees great promise in trucks, which are responsible for 77% of all freight transported on European roads.

While the lower mass of hydrogen systems allows for heavier payload, the fast refueling of hydrogen is also essential for heavy commercial transport with high utilization. Commercial trucks usage patterns and their demand for larger volumes of hydrogen position them as key contributors in developing sustainable infrastructures. Globally, Toyota is already working with multiple truck partners to integrate fuel cell technology in heavy-duty transport.

The ZANZEFF “Shore to Store” project in US, which started back in 2019, recently showed that fuel cell electric trucks can match diesel performance and provide a zero-emissions alternative ready for commercial deployment. (Earlier post.)

The partnership with Hyliko also marks another step towards TME’s vision for hydrogen ecosystems in Europe, stimulating both supply and demand to expand into viable business models. As hydrogen energy is a key pillar of Europe’s energy strategy, TME is prioritizing the expansion of different types of fuel cell applications within hydrogen ecosystems to support their growth. TME’s partnership strategy aims to develop synergies between the different business sectors and supports communities that want to further expand into fully fledged hydrogen corridors.