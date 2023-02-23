SOLiTHOR and Sonaca partner to advance the electrification of regional aircraft and urban air mobility; solid-state Li batteries

Belgian solid-state Lithium battery technology company SOLiTHOR and aerospace company Sonaca signed a bilateral Memorandum of Agreement jointly to develop safe, high-density rechargeable solid-state Lithium battery systems for Regional Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility. This partnership will also expand to satellite systems as well as defense systems.

This alliance will divide key activities in the research, development, production and integration of cells and battery systems designed for powering aircraft.

SOLiTHOR will be responsible for cell research, development, testing characterization, format design and production of 10Ah-40Ah cells. Sonaca will develop the battery packaging including all related management systems. It will also certify the battery system.

The cells will be produced and manufactured by SOLiTHOR in Sint-Truiden, Flanders, Belgium and the integration of the aircraft battery systems will take place at Sonaca’s plant in Charleroi, Wallonia, Belgium.

SOLiTHOR and Sonaca believe that their complementary capabilities will provide the greatest advancements in solid-state Lithium battery systems technologies for all regional aircraft and urban air mobility applications.