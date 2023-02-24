Amogy begins testing operations for maritime applications of ammonia-to-power platform in Norway

Amogy Inc., a developer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions (earlier post), signed a letter of intent and a lease with Sustainable Energy Catapult Center in Norway to initiate testing operations for Amogy’s 200kW ammonia-to-power platform at the recently-launched testing facility for new and sustainable energy solutions in Stord, Norway.

This is an important next step as Amogy expands its footprint in Norway and seeks to be the first to demonstrate the viability of its platform for decarbonizing maritime vessels.

Amogy announced the opening of its Stavanger, Norway headquarters and the appointment of Christian Berg as Managing Director of Amogy Norway in September 2022. Establishing a presence at Stord Energy House provides Amogy with new opportunities to test and demonstrate its platform as well as access to collaborative opportunities with industry partners pursuing similar and supplemental projects.

The Amogy team will focus on test programs for a 200kW powerpack prior to its installation on a tugboat later this year. Following the tugboat demo, Amogy plans to continue using the Stord facility for continuous testing for up to several months at a time.

Amogy has developed a proprietary ammonia-to-power platform that relies on unique ammonia cracking technology. By extracting hydrogen onboard for fuel in a hydrogen engine, Amogy’s platform offers a scalable, sustainable solution to decarbonizing heavy duty vehicles and supply chains.

To date, the technology has been successfully demonstrated in a drone, John Deere tractor, and Class 8 Semi truck. Amogy is actively scaling it for use in maritime vessels, with plans to pursue a 1MW ammonia-powered tug boat demonstration and an inland barge retrofit in partnership with Southern Devall.





The Catapult Center in Stord will suit our local team’s needs incredibly well. The facility already performs tests on other ammonia projects and possesses the necessary infrastructure to support testing on our powerpack. We’re grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with their team of experienced engineers and access their innovative technologies as we expand our footprint in Norway and seek commercial opportunities in the maritime sector. —Christian Berg, Managing Director for Amogy Norway

Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Saudi Aramco and DCVC.