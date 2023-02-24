Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in blue ammonia project in the Gulf Coast

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, through its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I), has acquired a majority stake in a blue ammonia project, which will be developed alongside US-based Sustainable Fuels Group (SFG). The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

The project has entered into an agreement with International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), a terminaling and logistics company, to provide ammonia storage and handling services. Located along the Gulf Coast, the project has commenced detailed engineering (FEED) and will initially consist of two phases, each with a production capacity of 4,000 tons per day (~3.0 million tons of annual production from both phases) once operational in 2027.

Blue ammonia is a low-carbon approach to ammonia production which combines traditional ammonia synthesis using natural gas with subsequent carbon capture and storage process. The project will use Topsoe’s SynCOR technology to produce blue ammonia with the lowest carbon intensity and is expected to reduce CO 2 e emissions by 90% (Well-To-Gate) compared to traditional ammonia production, thereby abating 5.0 million tons of CO 2 per year.

The project will form part of the CI Energy Transition Fund, which closed in August 2022 at the hard cap of €3.0 billion, and like all current CIP Funds, is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) principally through the expected avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from its investments.

The CI Energy Transition Fund focuses on clean hydrogen, and other next-generation renewable technologies to facilitate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as agriculture and transportation.

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity and storage and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date (February 2023) raised approximately €19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors (February 2023). CIP will accelerate its role in the global energy transition and aim to have €100 billion under management in green energy investments in 2030. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world.