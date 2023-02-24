Eaton introduces 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve

Eaton’s eMobility business has introduced a 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified vehicle (EV) batteries. The valve is capable of three unique functions, including a battery case leak-check mechanism, as well as passive and active venting to provide overpressure relief for a vehicle’s battery pack.





The vent’s battery case leak-check feature eliminates the need to install the vent valve as the final step of the battery assembly process, which is the standard in today’s EV architectures.

Leak testing with Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve is more thorough than traditional methods, as it includes testing the sealing surface of the vent itself when the battery vent valve is already assembled. Eaton also developed a tool for its customers to actuate the leak-check mechanism on their assembly lines, allowing for testing through pressurization or a vacuum.

Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve is precisely and flexibly designed to meet specific opening pressures and optimize venting. Its spring-based actuation technology allows Eaton to accommodate different opening pressure requirements with the same valve design to drive economies of scale.

The valve’s proven resealing technology enables manufacturers to specify very low opening pressures. The 3-in-1 battery vent valve also features a low-flow breathing mode that allows air to move through porous material to normalize pressure during regular operation.

The 3-in-1 battery vent valve can be assembled both through Eaton’s quick-connect feature or by a screwed metal-to-metal connection.