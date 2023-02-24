Berkeley Lab team uses high-entropy mechanism to boost ionic conductivity in solid electrolyte

Solid-state battery electrolytes need to be able to transport lithium ions rapidly. This can be achieved by developing a percolating pathway in the solid electrolyte or by increasing the mobility of the carrier ions. However, standard design methods have limited the selection of dopants and complicated the synthesis.

Now, researchers from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), with colleagues from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, have demonstrated the ability of high-entropy metal cation mixes to improve ionic conductivity in a compound—which leads to less reliance on specific chemistries and also enhances the ability to synthesize the compound.

The work, recently published in the journal Science, could advance the development of solid-state batteries that are efficient and affordable.

Advances in solid-state batteries have primarily been driven by the discovery of superionic conducting structural frameworks that function as solid electrolytes. We demonstrate the ability of high-entropy metal cation mixes to improve ionic conductivity in a compound, which leads to less reliance on specific chemistries and enhanced synthesizability. The local distortions introduced into high-entropy materials give rise to an overlapping distribution of site energies for the alkali ions so that they can percolate with low activation energy. Experiments verify that high entropy leads to orders-of-magnitude higher ionic conductivities in lithium (Li)–sodium (Na) superionic conductor (Li-NASICON), sodium NASICON (Na-NASICON), and Li-garnet structures, even at fixed alkali content. —Zeng et al.

Our work is the first to solve this problem by designing a solid electrolyte with not just one metal but with a team of affordable metals. —co-first author Yan Zeng

The addition of a mixture of high-entropy metal cations induces local disorder; this results in a percolating network of connected sites with a reduced energy difference and correspondingly fast lithium ion transport.





Scanning transmission electron microscope images reveal the elemental distribution in a disordered solid electrolyte: Top row: titanium (Ti), zirconium (Zr), and tin (Sn); bottom row: hafnium (Hf), phosphorus (P), and oxygen (O). Scale bar: 50 nanometers. (Credit: Yan Zeng and Gerd Ceder/Berkeley Lab)

The new materials could result in a more conductive solid electrolyte that is less dependent on a large quantity of an individual element.

In experiments at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley, the researchers demonstrated the new solid electrolyte by synthesizing and testing several lithium-ion and sodium-ion materials with multiple mixed-metals.

They observed that the new multi-metal materials performed better than expected, displaying an ionic conductivity several orders of magnitude faster than the single-metal materials.

To validate candidates for the multi-metal design, the researchers performed advanced theoretical calculations based on a method called density-functional theory on supercomputers at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC). Using scanning transmission electron microscopes (STEM) at the Molecular Foundry, the researchers confirmed that each electrolyte is made of only one type of material—a “single phase”—with unusual distortions giving rise to the new ion transport pathways in its crystal structure.

The discovery enables new opportunities to design next-generation ionic conductors. The next step in this research is to apply the new approach to explore and discover novel solid electrolyte materials that can improve battery performance even further.

The Molecular Foundry and NERSC are DOE Office of Science user facilities at Berkeley Lab. This research was supported by the DOE Vehicle Technologies Office.

