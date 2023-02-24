MAHLE Powertrain and White Motorcycle Concepts developing fully electric 3-wheeled motorcycle for police, emergency first responders

MAHLE Powertrain is working with White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC) to develop a fully electric three-wheeled motorcycle suited to the requirements of police, emergency first responders and last-mile delivery fleets.





Supported by a grant from the Niche Vehicle Network, supported by the Department for Transport and Innovate UK, the project will adapt the design of the Yamaha Tricity 300 to replace its combustion engine with a fully electric powertrain with fast-charging capability and a targeted 100 mile operating range. This development will enable emergency services to comply with forthcoming legislation and achieve their net-zero ambitions without sacrificing service levels.

Existing electric motorcycles have been designed with the retail market in mind, and can be both expensive and slow to charge. Because emergency services require high levels of availability and have an unpredictable demand, retail electric motorcycles are unlikely to present a cost-effective solution. —Jonathan Hall, MAHLE Powertrain’s Head of Research and Advanced Engineering

The project will build upon WMC’s success with the WMC300FR hybrid three-wheeled motorcycle, developed in conjunction with Northamptonshire Police and on trial with emergency services across the country. Both the WMC300FR and the forthcoming fully electric version make use of WMC’s patented V-Duct, a venturi duct that passes through the center of the motorcycle that significantly reduces drag, improving performance and efficiency.

The concept behind this central air duct has been honed on the WMC 250EV that forms the basis for WMC’s electric land speed record program.





WMC 250EV bike in testing at MIRA, with the V-Duct visible.

MAHLE Powertrain will use its simulation expertise to determine the optimal powertrain specification for the requirements. By analyzing real-world data in a modeled virtual environment, MAHLE Powertrain will investigate a number of components such as traction motors and charger systems to arrive at the best possible configuration.





The V-Duct applied in the WMC300FR 3-wheeled hybrid bike.

This work will also consider a variety of battery topologies—from traditional slow-charging and low-cost options through to novel ultra-fast technologies—and analyze how best to package these components within the motorcycle. A CAD-based study will also develop a concept that integrates the chosen traction motor and transmission into a new rear swing-arm.

The project’s focus on sustainability is evident beyond the target of delivering zero-emission transport for rapid response fleets, such as in the use of recycled carbon-fiber in the motorcycle’s construction, and the selection of a downsized battery pack with fast charging capability that reduces the use of rare earth materials.

Recent testing by the Metropolitan Police has confirmed the motorcycle’s suitability for high-speed work where aerodynamic stability is critical, even when equipped with heavily-laden panniers.

The feasibility stage of the project is scheduled for completion in March 2023. A follow-up project to develop the prototype units is planned, ultimately leading to small series production.