ARPA-E to award $10M to explore developing aviation contrail predictive system; PRE-TRAILS

The US Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E) announced up to $10 million in funding to develop new technologies and tools to reduce the environmental impact of aviation. The funding, part of the ARPA-E broad Exploratory Topics FOA, is for the Predictive Real-time Emissions Technologies Reducing Aircraft Induced Lines in the Sky (PRE-TRAILS) topic. (DE-FOA-0002784)

Aircraft consume fuels and emit a range of emissions, including carbon dioxide and water vapor in the form of condensation trails. Those condensation trails—contrails—occur when aircraft exhaust water mixes with cold, ambient humid air. Most contrails dissipate in under ten minutes and are of no concern.

However, when nucleation sites and specific atmospheric conditions exist (such as ice super-saturated regions (ISSR)), engine exhaust can cause the formation of persistent contrails, which can in turn produce persistent cirrus clouds known as aircraft-induced cirrus (AIC). These upper atmospheric clouds can last for hours and may grow to span several hundreds of kilometers.

Recent studies have indicated that contrails likely contribute to global radiative forcing at a level that is roughly equivalent to that of the CO 2 emissions from the entire aviation sector, which is estimated to be about 2% of total global CO 2 emissions.

Unfortunately, at present, pilots, air traffic controllers, and aerospace system designers have little to no information on whether a specific flight may result in persistent cirrus clouds.

ARPA-E envisions the development of a system to predict aviation contrails (an “Aviation Contrail Predictive System”, ACPS) that would be capable of informing pilots and ground controllers in real-time whether an airplane is likely to produce persistent AIC. This new system could foster the development of:

avoidance strategies—allowing re-direction of airplanes by ground control to more favorable (non-AIC) flight trajectories; and/or on-board mitigation technologies.





An envisioned use of a near real-time AIC predictive model. Flight data and other environmental data sources are assimilated into a best-guess AIC predictive model during flight planning. Further in-situ data from the current flight, in-situ data from previous or following flights, and observational data from satellite or ground-based sources would constrain and improve the model output, resulting in improved predictions and better in-flight decision support either via simple monitoring and reporting to the pilot/flight operator or via continuously optimized tactical flight routing. The program outcome is the AIC predictive model and data or sensors needed to make an accurate AIC prediction validated using observations.

The development of an ACPS will be particularly challenging—in part because AIC can form several hours after the passage an aircraft. These predictive models will need to consider both dynamic atmospheric conditions and engine emissions. This may require, for example, the assimilation of in-situ data from onboard sensor systems as well as off-aircraft observational data from ground- and/or satellite-based sources and previous flight reports.

Technical Areas of Interest. The aim of PRE-TRAILS is to support the development of a predictive capability that in “real-time” and with high confidence could inform a pilot or flight operator whether an aircraft is likely to produce persistent aircraft induced cirrus clouds (AIC), even hours before they are fully developed. Each project proposal for the funding must address the following three technology areas to develop an Aviation Contrail Predictive System: