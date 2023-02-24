SK Inc. Materials initiates blue ammonia business with offtake agreement with ExxonMobil

SK Inc. Materials and ExxonMobil signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for SK Inc. Materials to pursue the offtake of blue ammonia from ExxonMobil’s planned low-carbon hydrogen project at its integrated complex in Baytown, Texas. SK seeks to import blue ammonia produced from ExxonMobil to South Korea in support of reducing industrial emissions.

Blue ammonia is produced by combining nitrogen and hydrogen derived from natural gas feedstocks with the CO 2 by-product captured and sequestered for permanent storage, ensuring less carbon is emitted through the process. When co-fired with coal in an existing Coal Fired Power Plant (CFPP), blue ammonia emits no additional CO 2 , and total emissions from power generation is reduced by the amount of blue ammonia co-fired. Co-firing is a combustion technology that uses two or more fuel sources for power generation.

The window for blue ammonia offtake will coincide with South Korea’s Ammonia Co-firing initiative, and SK has plans to introduce blue ammonia solutions to further support the Clean Energy transition. The company says that blue ammonia will replace conventional coal as a main fuel and accelerate energy transition with less carbon footprint and cleaner power.

SK and ExxonMobil will continue the current collaboration framework and work towards additional lower carbon solutions for their mutual benefit.



