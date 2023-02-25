IIT, Argonne team designs Li2O-based Li-air battery with solid electrolyte; four-electron reaction for higher energy density
25 February 2023
Researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) and US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have developed a lithium-air battery with a solid electrolyte. The battery is rechargeable for 1000 cycles with a low polarization gap and can operate at high rates. A paper on their work is published in the journal Science.
The team’s battery chemistry with the solid electrolyte can potentially boost the energy density by as much as four times above lithium-ion batteries, which translates into longer driving range.
A lithium-air battery based on lithium oxide (Li2O) formation can theoretically deliver an energy density that is comparable to that of gasoline. Lithium oxide formation involves a four-electron reaction that is more difficult to achieve than the one- and two-electron reaction processes that result in lithium superoxide (LiO2) and lithium peroxide (Li2O2), respectively.
By using a composite polymer electrolyte based on Li10GeP2S12 nanoparticles embedded in a modified polyethylene oxide polymer matrix, we found that Li2O is the main product in a room temperature solid-state lithium-air battery. … The four-electron reaction is enabled by a mixed ion–electron-conducting discharge product and its interface with air.—Kondori et al.
In past lithium-air designs, the lithium in a lithium metal anode moves through a liquid electrolyte to combine with oxygen during the discharge, yielding lithium peroxide (Li2O2) or superoxide (LiO2) at the cathode. The lithium peroxide or superoxide is then broken back down into its lithium and oxygen components during the charge. This chemical sequence stores and releases energy on demand.
The team’s new solid electrolyte is composed of a ceramic polymer material made from relatively inexpensive elements in nanoparticle form. This new solid enables chemical reactions that produce lithium oxide (Li2O) on discharge.
The chemical reaction for lithium superoxide or peroxide only involves one or two electrons stored per oxygen molecule, whereas that for lithium oxide involves four electrons.—co-author Rachid Amine
More electrons stored means higher energy density.
The team’s lithium-air design is the first lithium-air battery that has achieved a four-electron reaction at room temperature. It also operates with oxygen supplied by air from the surrounding environment. The capability to run with air avoids the need for oxygen tanks to operate, a problem with earlier designs.
For over a decade, scientists at Argonne and elsewhere have been working overtime to develop a lithium battery that makes use of the oxygen in air. The lithium-air battery has the highest projected energy density of any battery technology being considered for the next generation of batteries beyond lithium-ion.—Larry Curtiss, an Argonne Distinguished Fellow and co-corresponding author
The team employed many different techniques to establish that a four-electron reaction was actually taking place. One key technique was transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of the discharge products on the cathode surface, which was carried out at Argonne’s Center for Nanoscale Materials, a DOE Office of Science user facility. The TEM images provided valuable insight into the four-electron discharge mechanism.
Past lithium-air test cells suffered from very short cycle lives. The team established that this shortcoming is not the case for their new battery design by building and operating a test cell for 1000 cycles, demonstrating its stability over repeated charge and discharge.
With further development, we expect our new design for the lithium-air battery to also reach a record energy density of 1200 watt-hours per kilogram. That is nearly four times better than lithium-ion batteries.—Larry Curtiss
The research was funded by the DOE Vehicle Technologies Office and the Office of Basic Energy Sciences through the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research.
A cracking, impressive result hitting 1000 cycles!
Recently @sd highlighted the 'weight problem' of lithium air:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2023/02/20230223-solithor.html
' ' a lithium air battery that starts with 1000 lbs of lithium, you end up with 3667 lbs of lithium oxide (6 + 16 = 22 and 22/6 = 3.667). Possible for trucks but a real problem for aircraft. '
From the figures given I am trying to work out what the actual weight increase for the total battery is, since obviously only part of it is lithium, which will become lithium oxide.
Since we know that the total energy density is 1200Wh/kg, it should be possible to calculate the weight of the lithium.
Unfortunately at the moment all that I am getting by googling is the energy density of lithium ion batteries, not the potential energy per kg of lithium when combined with air.
In between the football today I will continue to poke around, but since I am primarily famous for my great beauty rather than my intelligence, if someone can come up with the calculations, that would be very informative.
Especially for aeroplanes, what total weight do you end up with for the battery pack after discharge when the lithium part has become lithium oxide?
Not 3.667 times, clearly, but a fairly substantial increase just the same
Posted by: Davemart | 25 February 2023 at 01:38 AM
I haven't managed to get rid of info which bundles in the rest of the components of a lithium air battery, but I have dug out the theoretical density of a lithium air battery:
' At a nominal potential of about 3 V, the theoretical specific energy for a lithium/air battery is over 5000 Wh kg−1 for the reaction forming lithium hydroxide (LiOH) (Li+1/4 O2+1/2 H2O=LiOH) and 11 000 Wh kg−1 for the reaction forming lithium peroxide (Li2O2) (Li+O2=Li2O2) or for the reaction of lithium with dissolved oxygen in seawater, rivaling the energy density for hydrocarbon fuel cells and far exceeding Li-ion battery chemistry that has a theoretical specific energy of about 400 Wh kg−1'
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780444527455001842
Taking the figure for lithium peroxide formation, which seems to be the apposite one and the reaction @sd is referring to, then since the limit is the amount of lithium then 1200Wh/kg/11,000Wh/kg is of the order of a tenth of the weight of the battery being pure lithium when fully charged.
So taking @sd's figure of 3.667 times the weight when discharged, we come out to an increase in total battery weight of perhaps a third when fully discharged.
That is annoying when landing an aircraft, since with gasolene fuel burn an aircraft is now lighter when landing, but sounds very manageable.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 February 2023 at 01:58 AM
One of the hassles with solid state has been power output, as the solid electrolyte can make them sluggish.
Unfortunately without buying the article all they say is that it can operate ' at a high rate'
It would be informative to know how high, and for how long.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 February 2023 at 02:01 AM
Typically the energy density reckoned needed to be really useful for aircraft is of the order of 600-800Wh/kg
Even using the figures for the battery in a discharged state, this looks like it would hit or beat that, so enormous potential.
We still won't be flying transatlantic in a battery powered plane, but for regional even with fairly substantial aircraft it is hopeful that this could do the job.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 February 2023 at 02:14 AM
And of course great for cars, trucks etc!
Posted by: Davemart | 25 February 2023 at 02:16 AM
A substantial analysis of lithium air batteries here:
https://www.electronicsforu.com/technology-trends/lithium-air-batteries-replace-lithium-ion-batteries-in-evs
Of note regarding Argonne's use of a ceramic polymer separator:
' Ceramic electrolytes like LAGP/LATP have been closer to commercial applications. However, several crucial issues still remain as obstacles to their practical application. Although the lithium-ion conductivity of the ceramic electrolyte is quite high and the interfacial impedance between the particles in the ceramic sheet can be minimised, the interface contact and interface compatibility of the ceramic and the electrode are challenging.
It is well known that achieving intimate solid-to-solid contact is extremely vital but also extremely difficult to achieve. Poor solid-to-solid contact commonly results in high interface resistance and the formation of lithium dendrites. In addition, it is very difficult for ceramic sheets to be defect-free, which also results in dendrite formation. Therefore, resolving interface issues is critical for the performance of ceramic electrolyte.
For better physical contact, introducing an alloy layer between the electrolyte and lithium metal or depositing the electrolyte material and the cathode material together are effective. The combination of ceramic electrolyte and polymer electrolyte is also a method to improve the interface engineering. Polymers are more liquid-like than ceramics and solid-liquid contact has inherent advantages over solid-solid contact. However, as the ionic conductivity of polymer electrolyte is lower than ceramic, it is important to find a balance point between the ratio of these two components.'
Some of the other issues mentioned include difficulties in adequately filtering the air to exclude moisture and other contaminents, which they specifically mention in a mobile setting, and dendrite formation, which has presumably been adequately dealt with by Argonne since they have hit 1,000 cycles.
Very, very hopeful stuff, but I don't expect them in cars by Thursday week! ;-)
Posted by: Davemart | 25 February 2023 at 02:46 AM
The ability to use batteries instead of fuel cells/ jet engines using hydrogen or SAF in a wider range of longer distance, heavier air transport also eliminates the remaining issue of contrails.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 February 2023 at 02:57 AM