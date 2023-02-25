Nissan using Nikola and Kenworth electric Class 8 trucks for new vehicle deliveries from POLA

Nissan is now using two battery electric vehicle (BEV) heavy-duty, Class 8 trucks to deliver new vehicles from the Port of Los Angeles (POLA)to dealerships in the Los Angeles region.

Nikola and Kenworth will each provide trucks that will pull traditional car haulers. The program is being conducted in collaboration with logistics partner Avant-Garde Auto Logistics LLC.





In addition, Nissan collaborated with current logistics partner Wallenius Wilhelmsen to install a charging solution to support the trucks operating from the Port of Los Angeles.

The first dealership deliveries with the BEV trucks —to Downey Nissan in California—included Nissan's all-new, all-electric crossover, the 2023 Ariya. Ariya FWD trims are on sale now, with deliveries of e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive trims to follow this spring.

The proof-of-concept project will help Nissan and its logistics partners understand more about the use of all-electric trucks for vehicle delivery. Following the initial trial with four BEV car hauler trucks, Nissan plans to deploy additional trucks in the Los Angeles area. Building on lessons learned from these projects, Nissan could eventually begin using BEV trucks for a variety of logistics uses.

As one of the first automakers to use all-electric heavy-duty trucks to transport new vehicles to dealerships, Nissan builds on its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050. Along with launching EVs to bring accessible electric mobility to all, Nissan is looking for opportunities to reduce emissions from other parts of its business. As part of the company's Ambition 2030 plan, Nissan has a target of 40% of its US sales being electric by 2030, with more to be electrified.