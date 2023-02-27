Strategic Biofuels licenses Johnson Matthey-bp FT CANS technology for Louisiana plant

Strategic Biofuels has selected Johnson Matthey’s (JM’s) Fischer Tropsch (FT) CANS technology—co-developed with bp—for its Louisiana Green Fuels project (LGF) in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Located on a 327-acre site at the Port of Columbia, the LGF plant plans to convert 1 million tons of forestry waste feedstock into cleaner-burning renewable diesel and is projected to produce 31.8 million gallons of biofuels per year once in operation.

The aim is to increase production to more than 165 million gallons per year of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels over 10 to 12 years.

The LGF plant currently aims to be operational by early 2027 and is expected to produce about 87% renewable diesel and 13% bionaphtha. The renewable diesel could be used as a blend component in conventional diesel or as a 100% paraffinic diesel finished fuel and the bionaphtha can be blended into the gasoline pool.

Strategic Biofuels is planning to utilize carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology at its LGF plant to drive down carbon emissions further. With the use of this technology, the Carbon Intensity (CI) of the LGF project, according to Life Cycle Associates, a leading analytical firm for the California Air Resources Board, would score at minus 294 (-294 gCO 2 e/MJ).

FT CANS technology, which will be leveraged at the LGF plant, was jointly developed by bp and Johnson Matthey to deliver environmental and operational benefits. It converts synthesis gas (syngas), generated from sources such as industrial emissions, direct air capture, municipal solid waste or other biomass, into long-chain hydrocarbons suitable for the production of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels.

The advanced CANS catalyst carrier reactor consists of modular catalyst containers providing modified reactant flow paths. This configuration delivers improved mass transfer and kinetics plus low pressure drops, enabling reactor intensification. The reactor design combines the advantages of fixed bed tubular reactors with slurry phase systems. The modular design enables scalable and operationally simplistic Fischer–Tropsch synthesis while the smaller catalyst particles offer high productivity and selectivity.





Benefit of CANS Catalyst Carriers for heat transfer and commercial tube pressure drop. Peacock et al.

In 2022, JM announced its refreshed strategy with an ambition to be the number one player across the syngas value chain, targeting an addressable market of up to £12 billion by 2030. As a large-scale project, this licence to Strategic Biofuels hits one of JM’s key strategic milestones.

Resources