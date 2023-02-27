Energy and environmental consequences of flying ultralong distances nonstop against strong headwinds

by Michael Sivak, Sivak Applied Research

This post provides calculations of the approximate energy and environmental costs for flying ultralong distances nonstop against strong headwinds. The calculations were performed on flights in both directions between New York (JFK) and Auckland (AKL)—one of the longest current nonstop routes. (The distance between these two airports is about 8,830 miles.)

This nonstop route is currently flown only by Air New Zealand, using a variant of a Boeing 787-9 that nominally has space for 275 passengers. However, to be able to accommodate the weight of the extra fuel needed for this long journey, the airline was limiting, from the start, the number of passengers to 260 on the eastbound flights and 215 on the westbound flights. The difference in the maximum passengers between the two directions is due to the winds that, at the flying altitudes for a majority of this route, tend to be generally from east to west and thus affect the flying times.

Furthermore, the winds on this route in the fall of 2022 were consistently especially strong, forcing the airline to limit the number of passengers on the westbound flights to 180, at least through the northern-hemisphere winter (when the winds tend to be the strongest). Thus, for our purposes, the resulting ratio of the maximum passengers is 215/180 = 1.44.

Now let’s turn to the estimated fuel used, by examining the last five flights on each route (departing February 16, 18, 20, 23, and 25 of 2023). The average flying time (from takeoff to landing) on the five eastbound flights was 14 hours 57 minutes (897 minutes), but 17 hours and 24 minutes (1,044 minutes) on the five westbound flights, for a ratio of 1,044/897 = 1.16.

The calculations thus far are summarized in the table below.

Flight aspect Eastbound Westbound Ratio Maximum passengers 260 180 1.44 Flying time 897 minutes 1,044 minutes 1.16

The information about actual amount of fuel consumed on flights is proprietary. Therefore, we will be using the ratio of the flying times as a proxy for the fuel consumed. This assumption does not take into account the fact that the fuel consumptions during the takeoff and landing phases of flights are disproportionally greater than during the cruising phase. However, on these ultra-long flights (as opposed to relatively short flights) this omission is unlikely to introduce a major error.

Thus, when the two ratios from the above table are combined, the result is that (if occupied to the current maxima), the westbound route uses approximately 1.7 times the fuel per passenger compared with the eastbound route (1.44 * 1.16 = 1.67). Consequently, the eastbound flights have currently about 1.7 times the energy and environmental impacts per passenger than the westbound flights.

Michael Sivak is the managing director of Sivak Applied Research and the former director of Sustainable Worldwide Transportation at the University of Michigan.