California led nation in plug-in registrations per 1K people in 2022: 27.55

28 February 2023

California led the nation in plug-in vehicle (PEV)— both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles—registrations in 2022 with 27.55 per thousand people, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The average for the US was 8.66 registrations per thousand people in 2022.

Seven states and the District of Columbia had more than 10 PEV registrations per thousand people in that period. The second highest state was Hawaii with 15.43 PEV registrations per thousand people. More than half of the states had more than five, while no state had fewer than one PEV registration per thousand people.

Higher PEV registrations per thousand people trended along the West Coast and the Northeast with some exceptions, such as Colorado, which was one of the top states.

Pev

FOTW_1279

Sources: PEV registration data – Experian Automotive data analyzed by Argonne National Laboratory. Data accessed December 9, 2022. Population – U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for the United States, December 2022.

28 February 2023

