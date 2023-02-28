Goodyear introduces first EV tire for regional fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced RangeMax RSD EV, Goodyear’s first electric vehicle-ready tire compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles.

The RangeMax RSDEV is Goodyear’s best regional drive tire for energy efficiency. Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs, RangeMax RSDEV was engineered to deliver lower rolling resistance than comparable competitor tires for improved efficiency to fleets regardless of drivetrain.

Laboratory tire rolling resistance was obtained in accordance to the ISO/FDIS 28580 ‘Passenger car, truck and bus tires - Methods of measuring rolling resistance - Single point test and correlation of measurements results’ test procedure. In addition, multiple tires of each tire type were tested on rolling resistance.

In the testing, the Goodyear RangeMax RSD EV demonstrated a lower rolling resistance vs the Michelin X line Energy D+ and the Bridgestone M713 Ecopia under the same conditions. As of 22 Feb 2023, two comparable tires exist and are the Micheline X Line Energy D+ and the Bridgestone M713 Ecopia.

Engineered with Treadloc Technology to promote even wear and longer miles to removal, RangeMax RSDEV is the first regional drive tire embossed with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation. Available now in size 295/75R22.5, additional features and benefits of RangeMax RSDEV include:

Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Mud and Snow designations, key performance assurances in challenging winter driving conditions.

Premium casing construction, providing toughness and durability.

Enhanced tread pattern designed for high torque applications and an optimized footprint shape for even treadwear.

RangeMax RSDEV is the latest addition to Goodyear’s EV tire portfolio. In response to increased usage of electric vehicles in parts of the industry, Goodyear last year introduced its first commercial truck tire with “Electric Drive Ready” designation, Endurance RSA ULT.

In 2022, Goodyear also expanded its line of ElectricDrive tires built for passenger and high-performance vehicles to cover 44% more battery electric vehicles operating in the US.