Honda reaches agreement with Ascend Elements toward procurement of recycled Li-ion battery resources in N America

Honda Motor has reached a basic agreement with Ascend Elements, a US-based company with expertise in technologies for recycling of battery resources. (Earlier post.) The companies intend to collaborate toward stable procurement of resources from recycled lithium-ion batteries in North America necessary for Honda electrified vehicles, including EVs.

Through this collaboration, Honda will seek to obtain a consistent supply of nickel, cobalt and lithium that Ascend Elements reclaims from recycled lithium-ion batteries. Honda will then utilize these resources in its battery supply chain for electrified vehicles produced by Honda in North America.

By collaborating with various resource recycling businesses, including Ascend Elements, Honda will continue its effort to ensure stable procurement of essential recycled resources and strive for the realization of “zero environmental impact.”

Ascend Element’s patented Hydro-to-Cathode direct precursor synthesis process leaches out impurities, keeping the valuable metals in solution and eliminating multiple steps in the recycling flow. Ascend Elements is currently delivering both precursor (pCAM) and finished cathode materials (CAM) for the lithium-ion EV battery market.

NMC hydroxide and sintered NMC cathode materials

Various metal ratios including 111, 532, 622, 811

Particle d50 available in both 5-6µm and 10-12µm

In October 2022, Ascend Elements began construction in Kentucky of its largest electric vehicle battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility. When finished, the Apex 1 facility will produce enough engineered precursor (pCAM) and battery-ready cathode active materials (CAM) to equip 250,000 EVs per year.