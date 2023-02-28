Stellantis makes $155M investment in McEwen Copper Argentina project

Stellantis announced a $155-million investment in a copper project located in Argentina, which will make a major contribution to the company’s plan to become carbon net zero by 2038. The company is acquiring a 14.2% equity stake in McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of Canadian mining company McEwen Mining, which owns the Los Azules project in Argentina and the Elder Creek project in Nevada.

With this stake, Stellantis will become McEwen Copper’s second largest shareholder, along with Rio Tinto, through its copper leaching technology venture, Nuton. Los Azules plans to produce 100,000 tons per year of cathode copper at 99.9% purity starting in 2027 and the resources can secure the operation for at least 33 years.





Stellantis intends to lead the industry with the commitment to be carbon net zero by 2038 – a goal that requires innovation and a complete redefinition of the entire business. We are taking important steps in Argentina and Brazil, with the aim of decarbonizing mobility and ensuring strategic supplies of raw materials necessary for the success of the Company’s global electrification plans. —Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO

Copper is a strategic raw material for the future of electric mobility, and it is estimated that global demand for the conductive metal will triple in the coming years. By making this investment in one of the top 10 international projects in development of this commodity, Stellantis will be able to supply some of the projected copper demand starting in 2027.

Los Azules is an advanced-stage porphyry copper exploration project in the San Juan pro-mining province of Argentina. The project is located approximately 80 km west northwest of the Calingasta town and 6 km east of Argentina’s border with Chile, at 3,500 m elevation in the Andes Mountains.





Los Azules is one of the world’s largest undeveloped high grade open pit copper projects that contains significant further growth potential. According to the project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in 2017, during the first 10 of the 36 years of operations the project is anticipated to be the world’s 25th largest copper producer and a lowest cost quartile producer.

In 2021, McEwen Mining announced the creation of the wholly-owned subsidiary, McEwen Copper Inc., which holds 100% interests in the Los Azules project in Argentina and in the Elder Creek exploration property in Nevada. Both assets are subject to a 1.25% net smelter return (NSR) royalty payable to McEwen Mining.

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis expects to achieve a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. In Brazil, it is targeting approximately 20% low emission vehicle (LEV) sales mix by the end of the decade.