Neste and Scania pilot a digital solution to make renewable fuels use easier to track

Neste and Scania are piloting a digital solution that enables easy follow-up and verification of each truck’s usage of renewable fuels. Combining data from Scania Fleet Management Portal enriched with Neste’s fuel emission data, the solution provides Scania’s fleet management customers with accurate, up-to-date data for their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reporting and sustainability communications. Customers can compare the climate impact of their use of Neste’s renewable fuels to fossil fuels and track their continuous progress towards climate targets.





Neste and Scania are testing the digital solution with the logistic companies HAVI and UFF. The solution combines data regarding where a certain truck has been refueled and how much it has driven, with data about the climate impact as a result of the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel instead of fossil fuel.

Until now, it has been a challenge to verify to what extent trucks really run on renewable fuels, as the very same trucks could also continue to run on fossil fuels. The digital solution now being tested hopes to solve this issue. Neste’s and Scania’s joint ambition is that the solution could in the future serve all fleet manufacturers and all types of renewable fuels.