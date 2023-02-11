Neste and Scania pilot a digital solution to make renewable fuels use easier to track

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 February 2023

Neste and Scania are piloting a digital solution that enables easy follow-up and verification of each truck’s usage of renewable fuels. Combining data from Scania Fleet Management Portal enriched with Neste’s fuel emission data, the solution provides Scania’s fleet management customers with accurate, up-to-date data for their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reporting and sustainability communications. Customers can compare the climate impact of their use of Neste’s renewable fuels to fossil fuels and track their continuous progress towards climate targets.

Neste and Scania are testing the digital solution with the logistic companies HAVI and UFF. The solution combines data regarding where a certain truck has been refueled and how much it has driven, with data about the climate impact as a result of the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel instead of fossil fuel.

Until now, it has been a challenge to verify to what extent trucks really run on renewable fuels, as the very same trucks could also continue to run on fossil fuels. The digital solution now being tested hopes to solve this issue. Neste’s and Scania’s joint ambition is that the solution could in the future serve all fleet manufacturers and all types of renewable fuels.

The purpose of our unique collaboration is to test together with a fleet manufacturer how to verify the use of renewable fuels and accurately report the climate impact. The climate data flows now digitally through the systems, whereas before, it was mostly collected manually from different sources. Our pilot with Scania started by finding out the challenges that transport companies currently face in developing the sustainability of their fleet and related sustainability reporting. We invited customers in the transportation business to take part in interviews to provide the service design team at Scania a deeper understanding on their sustainability development challenges. We also wanted to support Scania’s own efforts to follow-up and report their own progress on the Science Based Targets initiative. Encouraged by the successful pilot in Finland, we are now looking into expanding the solution to the new markets.

—Mats Hultman, Head of OEM Partnerships at Neste

