Nikola Tre FCEV receives CARB HVIP incentive eligibility; $240,000 to $288,000 per truck

Nikola Corporation has received approval from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program. This approval will now enable customers of Nikola’s Tre FCEV to access a point-of-sale incentive starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck, in 2023.

Customers will also be eligible for a $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit from the federal government due to the passage of the “Inflation Reduction Act”.

California’s HVIP accelerates the adoption of zero tailpipe emission commercial vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis that does not require the retirement and scrappage of an existing diesel vehicle. It is estimated that Class 8 heavy-duty trucks may be eligible for approximately $457 million in funding through the HVIP program in 2023, with potentially an additional $45 million per year to be provided by each of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which may also be distributed through HVIP.

With a range of up to 500 miles, the Nikola Tre FCEV is expected to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 tractors while realizing weight savings relative to comparable BEVs. The Tre FCEV is suited for a variety of applications ranging from drayage and intermodal to metro-regional truckload and less than truckload to certain specialized hauling use cases.

Nikola’s Tre BEV, with a range of up to 330 miles, qualified for HVIP certification in California in January 2022. California purchasers of the Nikola Tre BEV may qualify for an incentive valued at $120,000 per truck, and $150,000 for drayage fleets, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership. The Tre BEV is also eligible for a variety of other incentives across the United States, including the $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit from the federal government.

The Tre BEV started serial production in March 2022 and is available for purchase and delivery now.